NCAA Baseball Tournament Week 10 Projections: TCU to Host Regional that Includes Texas A&M, UTSA, Wright State
As the second half of conference play starts, it's time to start dreaming of postseason baseball. Regionals will be here in less than two months. Sixty four teams will begin postseaon play with a hope of making it to Omaha.
The Horned Frogs (28-10, 11-4 Big 12), who failed to make the tournament last year, are currently just behind West Virginia in the Big 12 standings. If the season were to end today, they are poised to not only make it back into the tournament but possibly also host a regional.
What other teams could make the postseason tournament?
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has six of the 14 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason - Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. Both TCU and Arizona are projected to host Regionals.
Three teams TCU has played in midweek games are also projected to make the field - DBU, UTRGV, and UTSA.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 15 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Tucson. Their potential Super Regional would be in Fayetteville against No. 2 Arkansas.
- Arizona State - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas - Projected No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional.
- TCU - Projected No. 11 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth. Their potential Super Regional would be in Auburn against No 6 Auburn.
- West Virginia - Projected No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.
- UTRGV - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional.
- UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional.
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Fort Worth Regional (TCU)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Tucson Regional (Arizona)
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
Projected Fort Worth Regional
- TCU (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Big 12)
- UTSA
- Texas A&M (currently one of the last four teams in)
- Wright State (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Horizon League)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) Tennessee
• (5) Georgia
• (8) Oregon State
Bracket Two
• (2) Arkansas
• (3) Clemson
• (6) Auburn
• (7) Georgia Tech
