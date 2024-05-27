NCAA Baseball: Who Punched Their Ticket to a Regional?
From stolen bids, bubble teams, and benches being cleared, here's all the action that happened in each conference championship for college baseball. While teams like Duke, OSU, and Tennessee didn't have anything to worry about going into these conference tournaments, it's under-the-radar teams like Evansville, Long Island, and Grambling State that make postseason college baseball one of the most exciting events in sports. For these teams, the road to Omaha starts right now!
NCAA Baseball Tournament Automatic Bids
Tulane (AAC)
Bryant (American East)
VCU (Atlantic 10)
Duke (ACC)
Stetson ( Atlantic Sun)
Oklahoma State (Big 12)
St. John's (Big East)
High Point (Big South)
Nebraska (Big Ten)
UC Santa Barbara (Big West)
UNC Wilmington (Colonial)
Dallas Baptist (Conference USA)
Northern Kentucky (Horizon)
Pennsylvania (Ivy League)
Niagara (Metro Atlantic)
Western Michigan (Mid-American)
Evansville (Missouri Valley)
Fresno State (Mountain West)
Long Island (Northeast)
Southeast Missouri State University (Ohio Valley)
Arizona (Pac-12)
Army (Patriot)
Tennessee (SEC)
Wofford (Southern)
Nicholls (Southland)
Oral Roberts (Summit)
Southern Miss (Sun Belt)
Grambling (SWAC)
Grand Canyon (Western Atlantic)
San Diego (West Coast)
Out of these 30 teams, 12 of them are in the Top-64 teams in RPI meaning that the majority of these teams would have had a hard time getting into the NCAA Tournament. Since we know of 18 teams that have earned an automatic bid, we can safely assume that there were around 18 stolen bids to the NCAA Tournament. This puts teams like James Madison, Kansas State, California, and Georgia Tech at risk of missing the tournament entirely. D1 Baseball currently lists those four teams as the last four in, but the committee has been known to change their minds at the last second in years past.
From the conference champions listed above, only four teams made it to a Super Regional with Oral Roberts and Tennessee making it all the way to the 2023 College World Series. Southern Miss made it to the Tennessee Super Regional but was eliminated due to the Vol's high-powered offense. Duke was eliminated by No. 7 Virginia in the Virginia Super Regional due to the Blue Devils' lack of pitching. The other conference champions look to make it out of their regional, and eventually to Omaha this year.
