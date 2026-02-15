Under the bright field lights of Globe Life Field at the Shriners Children's College Showdown, two familiar Big 12 rivals will clash, but this time, things will be different. Oklahoma will face TCU no longer as a conference foe but as an SEC member, adding a new layer to the rivalry that now carries fresh weight on the national stage.

Both the Oklahoma Sooners and the TCU Horned Frogs will enter Sunday’s finale undefeated after winning their first two games of the tournament. Oklahoma knocked off the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders, while TCU took down a pair of premier SEC programs, the Vanderbilt Commodores and Arkansas Razorbacks, which are two of the nation’s baseball powerhouses.

The TCU Horned Frogs have dropped their last six meetings against the Oklahoma Sooners and will certainly be looking to turn the tide on a national stage. That opportunity will come this afternoon at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, where TCU has historically performed well, holding a 22–10 all-time record. Oklahoma hasn’t been too far behind in Arlington, posting a 16-10 record of its own, setting the stage for another tightly contested chapter in this rivalry.

The last time these teams faced each other was in 2024, just before Oklahoma and Texas departed for the SEC.

Things will no doubt be different this time, as these are completely different teams now competing in different conferences. For the TCU Horned Frogs, the formula has been clear: strike early and let the bullpen take control. The Frogs have started the season well by jumping on opponents in the first few innings before turning things over to their relief pitchers, who have proven to be able to shut the door on big-time opponents.

The Oklahoma Sooners, meanwhile, haven’t faced much resistance yet, outscoring their opponents 20–4 through the first two games of the weekend. Sunday’s matchup could represent their first true test, as TCU’s talent and early offensive pressure will challenge a Sooners team that hasn’t yet been pushed into a tight game.

It should be an entertaining matchup this evening, with all the makings of a tightly contested game. Both the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners will turn to freshmen to close out their weekend rotations.

The Horned Frogs will give the nod to Lance Davis, a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman who transferred to TCU from Arkansas and has yet to see collegiate game action. On the other side, Oklahoma will go with Cord Rager, a 6-foot-6 true freshman who is also set to make his collegiate debut.

Both young starters will be looking to make an immediate impact and potentially cement themselves permanently in the weekend rotation with a strong performance tonight.

The game is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on FloSports TV.

