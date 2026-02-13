TCU Baseball's Infield Ready to Mash in 2026

Punxsutawney Phil predicted that six more weeks of winter would be on the horizon, but that’s not going to stop the TCU baseball team from starting its season this upcoming weekend in Arlington. Just a couple of days remain until the first pitch of the 2026 college baseball season, and the Horned Frogs are ready to begin their push toward Omaha.

A baseball team has to operate like a cohesive unit in order to succeed. The pitching needs to excel, but that’s no good unless the lineup also bashes. Luckily for head coach Kirk Saarloos’ squad, it appears that the latter of those two requirements will be a given in 2026.

While TCU’s outfield, which features stars such as Sawyer Strosnider, Noah Franco, and Chase Brunson, might draw most of the attention, the infield is pretty tough, too. Apart from one position, it boasts a wealth of experience. Let’s look at which players are going to be manning the dirt for the Frogs as they try to march back to the College World Series.

The Corners

Jack Bell jogs around 3rd base after a 2-run moonshot over the right field fence. | TCU Baseball X/Twitter

It’ll be the Rod Liddington Jr. show at first base for the Horned Frogs. A graduate transfer from Incarnate Word, Liddington is slated to be one of the most powerful hitters in the TCU lineup in 2026. In his final season with UIW, he slashed .359/.448/.675 and walloped 15 home runs. He smacked 10 doubles and drove in 50 runs. It was truly a breakout campaign, as he’d only hit two home runs the year before. Prior to his time in San Antonio, he played two seasons at Paradise Valley Community College.

Opposite him on the diamond will be a player that Horned Frogs fans are familiar with in third baseman Jack Bell. Bell was a bit of a late bloomer last season, as he only had 170 plate appearances over the course of 39 starts. He slashed .259/.376/.453, hitting five home runs and driving in 31 runs. TCU hopes that Bell continues to develop and that some of the pop he exhibited late in the year shows up often in 2026.

The Middle

Cramer runs out of the batters box after putting the ball in play against San Diego | TCU Baseball X/Twitter

The middle of the TCU infield is a land of contrasts. At second base, Cole Cramer has about as much experience as a college baseball player can have. He’s a fifth-year senior who’s been there and done that, including an impressive season in 2025 that saw him slash .320/.433/.419 with nine doubles and 43 RBIs. At shortstop, however, is the glimmer of youth and hope that is Lucas Franco.

The younger brother of TCU outfielder Noah Franco, Lucas was one of the most highly touted prospects in the Frogs’ recruiting class. He was rated as the fifth-best high school player in the state of Texas and the 51st in the country. That high praise showed itself in the fall as Lucas flashed signs of greatness. As such, he’s set to be the team’s starting shortstop on Opening Day.

TCU can count on Cramer to hit, but what it’ll get from Franco is a mystery. Will he have a fantastic freshman season like his brother did in 2025, or will first-year jitters plague his campaign? The only way to find out is to wait and see.

Behind the Dish

Nolan Traeger celebrates with teammates after his game sealing 3-run homerun in the 8th inning. | Brian McLean/ TCUonSI

With the departure of Karson Bowen to Florida, Nolan Traeger is set to become the team’s starting catcher—and for good reason. His freshman season was phenomenal; he slashed .327/.429/.472. Even though the power numbers were a bit lacking, one can expect that to surge as he gets more plate appearances.

One can also expect him to develop a stronger rapport with the pitching staff. All three of TCU’s projected weekend starters were on the team last year, which means that the chemistry Traeger has built with them should only enhance as the season progresses.

What’s Next for TCU Baseball?

TCU will start its season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, against Vanderbilt on Feb. 13. It will then face Arkansas on Feb. 14 before rounding out the weekend with a bout versus Oklahoma on Feb. 15. The Horned Frogs will play one more game at Globe Life Field against UT Arlington on Feb. 17 before heading to Los Angeles to take on No. 1 UCLA from Feb. 20-22.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com