Saturday’s Regional Results - 16 Teams Including TCU, Oregon End Their Seasons
The Road to Omaha has begun. You have Bowl Season in December-January, March Madness, and then postseason baseball – the trifecta of ultimate college sporting events.
Sixty-four teams started the day. By the end of the night, 16 teams were eliminated, including No. 12 Oregon. The Ducks become the first national seed to be eliminated. Kansas was the first team from the Big 12 to be eliminated, while Alabama was the first from the SEC to be sent packing.
The TCU Horned Frogs (39-20) ended their season going 0-2 in the Corvallis Regional after losing 7-2 to the Oregon State Beavers.
The Big 12 went 4-4 on Saturday. Kansas and TCU lost their second games, and both were eliminated. Kansas State and Oklahoma State won their elimination games and will face another elimination game on Sunday.
Arizona State and Cincinnati lost their first games of their Regionals and will play elimination games on Sunday. Arizona and West Virginia won their second games and advanced to the Regional finals.
The Big 12 is 8-8 so far over the weekend.
Four No. 1 seeds lost on Saturday and face elimination games on Sunday - Clemson, Georgia, Texas, and Vanderbilt. They join Ole Miss, Oregon State, and Southern Miss, all of which play a second elimination game on Sunday.
Here are the results of Saturday’s first-round games:
(Teams in bold won their game)
Nashville Regional
(1) #1 Vanderbilt (1-1) 2 - (2) Louisville (2-0) 3
(3) East Tennessee State (0-2) 5 - (4) Wright State (1-1) 7
East Tennessee State is eliminated.
Vanderbilt and Wright State will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Louisville.
Austin Regional
(1) #2 Texas (1-1) 7 - (2) UTSA (2-0) 9
(3) Kansas State (1-1) 7- (4) Houston Christian (0-2) 4
Houston Christian is eliminated.
Texas and Kansas State will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face UTSA.
Fayetteville Regional
(1) #3 Arkansas (2-0) 12 - (3) Creighton (1-1) 1
(2) Kansas (0-2) 3- (4) North Dakota State (1-1) 4
Kansas is eliminated.
Creighton and North Dakota State will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Arkansas.
Auburn Regional
(1) #4 Auburn (2-0) 8- (3) Stetson (1-1) 5
(2) NC State (1-1) 12 - (4) Central Connecticut (0-2) 0
Central Connecticut is eliminated.
NC State and Stetson will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Auburn.
Chapel Hill Regional
(1) #5 North Carolina (2-0) 11 - (2) Oklahoma (1-1) 5
(3) Nebraska (1-1) 4 - (4) Holy Cross (0-2) 1
Holy Cross is eliminated.
Oklahoma and Nebraska will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face North Carolina.
Baton Rouge Regional
(1) #6 LSU (2-0) 12 - (2) Dallas Baptist (1-1) 0
(3) Rhode Island (0-2) 10 - (4) Little Rock (1-1) 22
Rhode Island is eliminated.
Dallas Baptist and Little Rock will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face LSU.
Athens Regional
(1) #7 Georgia (1-1) 3 - (2) Duke (2-0) 6
(3) Oklahoma State (1-1) 13 - (4) Binghamton (0-2) 5
Binghamton is eliminated.
Georgia and Oklahoma State will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Duke.
Corvallis Regional
(3) USC (2-0) 6- (4) Saint Mary's (1-1) 4
(1) #8 Oregon State (1-1) 7 - (2) TCU (0-2) 2
TCU is eliminated.
Oregon State and Saint Mary's will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face USC.
Tallahassee Regional
(1) #9 Florida State (2-0) 10 - (3) Mississippi State (1-1) 3
(2) Northeastern (1-1) 4- (4) Bethune-Cookman (0-2) 3
Bethune-Cookman is eliminated.
Northeastern and Mississippi will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Florida State.
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Saturday’s Games
Oxford Regional
(2) Georgia Tech (1-1) 11- (4) Murray State (2-0) 13
(1) #10 Ole Miss (1-1) 8 - (3) Western Kentucky (0-2) 6
Western Kentucky is eliminated.
Ole Miss and Georgia Tech will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Murray State.
Clemson Regional
(1) #11 Clemson (1-1) 6 - (2) West Virginia (2-0) 9
(3) Kentucky (1-1) 7 - (4) USC-Upstate (0-2) 3
USC-Upstate is eliminated.
Clemson and Kentucky will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face West Virginia.
Eugene Regional
(2) Arizona (2-0) 14 - (4) Utah Valley (1-1) 4
(1) #12 Oregon (0-2) 8- (3) Cal Poly (1-1) 10
Oregon is eliminated.
Cal Poly and Utah Valley will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Arizona.
Conway Regional
(1) #13 Coastal Carolina (2-0) 18 - (3) East Carolina (1-1) 7
(2) Florida (1-1) 17 - (4) Fairfield (0-2) 2
Fairfield is eliminated.
Florida and East Carolina will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Coastal Carolina.
Knoxville Regional
(1) #14 Tennessee (2-0) 10 - (3) Cincinnati (1-1) 6
(2) Wake Forest (1-1) 14 - (4) Miami (OH) (0-2) 13
Miami (OH) is eliminated.
Wake Forest and Cincinnati will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Tennessee.
Los Angeles Regional
(1) #15 UCLA (2-0) 11 - (3) Arizona State (1-1) 5
(2) UC-Irvine (1-1) 8 - (4) Fresno State (0-2) 3
Fresno State is eliminated.
UC-Irvine and Arizona State will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face UCLA.
Hattiesburg Regional
(3) Miami (FL) (2-0) 14- (4) Columbia (1-1) 1
(1) #16 Southern Miss (1-1) 6 - (2) Alabama (0-2) 5
Alabama is eliminated.
Southern Miss and Columbia will meet in a Sunday elimination game, with the winner to face Miami (FL).
