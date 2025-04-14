TCU Baseball: Bring Out the Brooms, TCU Sweeps No. 22 Kansas
The TCU Horned Frogs (28-9, 11-4 Big 12) dominated the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (27-10, 9-6 Big 12) to a three game sweep at Lupton Stadium with a 7-2 win on Sunday.
Following a dominant 14-1 triumph on Friday and a 4-3 victory on Saturday, the Frogs sent Caedmon Parker to toe the rubber for Game Three. Parker made just his third start since returning from injury, and on Sunday he did not disappoint.
The right-hander tossed four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and six strikeouts. Parker was efficient and showed good command and did not issue any free passes to Jayhawks batters.
Kansas struck first with a leadoff home run off the bat of Derek Cerda in the first inning, but the Frogs answered back with four runs in the third.
Anthony Silva and Nolan Traeger led off the inning with back-to-back singles. With runners at the corners, Jack Bell doubled down the right field line, scoring the pair of baserunners and giving the Frogs a 2-1 lead.
After Bell advanced to third on the relay to home, he was scratched across courtesy of a Sawyer Strosnider sacrifice fly to give TCU a 3-1 cushion.
With two outs, Cole Cramer reached on an infield single before advancing to third on a throwing error by third baseman Michael Brooks. The error came back to bite the Jayhawks when Noah Franco knocked in Cramer with an RBI double to right center field, making it a 4-1 ballgame.
Kansas cut the deficit to 4-2 after Brady Counsell singled in a run in the fourth inning, but would be shut out for the rest of the ballgame as TCU left-hander Mason Brassfield came out in relief and tossed a gem.
Brassfield racked up seven punchouts over five scoreless innings. He kept the Jayhawks at bay and allowed just three hits and a walk.
TCU added to their lead when Cramer singled in Strosnider in the eighth and Chase Brunson left the yard with a two run blast–his ninth longball of the season.
The Frogs dominated their way to a 7-2 victory and now improve to 28-9 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12.
What’s Next?
TCU will have a quick turnaround as they play host to Dallas Baptist University (24-11, 8-4 CUSA) on Tuesday night. The Frogs previously topped the Patriots 8-5 on Mar. 18 when their foes were ranked 15th in the nation.
The Patriots currently ride a six-game winning streak and are coming off a three game sweep of Jacksonville State over the weekend.
First pitch slated for 6 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ and the radio call available on 88.7 KTCU The Choice.
