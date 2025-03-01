TCU Baseball: Frog Pitching Dominates in 5-2 Win vs Southern Miss
In their first Friday night game at Lupton Stadium, the Horned Frogs picked up their first ranked win of the season, defeating the No. 22 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 5-2.
If there's one word to describe this game, it would be "Frogball." While the Horned Frogs didn't have the most explosive offense on Friday night, they more than made up for it by taking advantage of opportunities when they got them by causing chaos on the basepaths.
TCU got the scoring started as Isaac Cadena scored on a wild pitch in the 1st inning. Caedmon Parker, TCU's Friday night starter, gave up a run in both the 2nd and 3rd inning but limited the damage in the innings to keep the Frogs within one. The Horned Frogs tied the game in the 5th when the Southern Miss pitcher balked with runners on the corners, scoring Cole Cramer.
By the 5th inning, Parker had settled in, as he retired seven batters in a row in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings. Parker ended his outing with 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, and 7 Ks. TCU fans saw Braeden Sloan, a familiar face when Parker starts, take over on the mound in the 6th inning. After walking two batters, Sloan proceeded to work out of a jam by getting a strikeout and flyout to keep the Golden Eagles scoreless in the inning.
With runners on the corners in the 6th, TCU took the lead as Sawyer Strosnider stole 2nd base. An errant throw by the Southern Miss catcher allowed Jack Bell to score from 3rd base, while also allowing Strosnider to move to 3rd in the process. Strosnider was the lone Horned Frog in the lineup with a multi-hit game as he went 2 for 4 with 2 singles, one of which set up the go-ahead run for the Frogs in the 6th inning.
A sacrifice fly ball hit by Colton Griffin extended the Frogs' lead to as Strosnider scored from 3rd base. With a 2-run lead, Sloan began to pick apart the Golden Eagles offense racking up 7 strikeouts in only 4 innings. The Golden Eagles were clearly caught off guard by Sloan's off-speed stuff, resulting in a lot of off-balance swings which turned into outs.
Chase Brunson was the dagger in this game as he further extended TCU's lead with a double off the wall scoring Cramer all the way from 1st base.
With a 3-run lead, Sloan proceeded the shut the door on the Golden Eagles offense to secure the win for the Horned Frogs in game 1 of the 3-game series. Sloan ended the game with 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, and 7 Ks.
FrogballUSA is back in action at Lupton Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tommy LaPour is the expected starter for the Horned Frogs as they will look to win the series vs #22 Southern Miss.
