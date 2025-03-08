TCU Baseball: Frogs Take Game 1 vs Fresno State with Early Offense
After TCU Baseball head coach Kirk Saarloos said that the offense needed to get started earlier in each game last weekend, it's safe to say the TCU hitters received the message. TCU took Game 1 of the 3-game series against Fresno State on Friday night with a score of 9-4. The offense began the week of phenomenal hitting with two run-rules against Air Force in the midweek games.
Through two innings of Frogball on Friday night, the Horned Frogs had eight runs on nine hits and an error. The early scoring included doubles by Chase Brunson and Sawyer Strosnider and a home run by Colton Griffin in the 2nd inning, his first of the year.
For the next 2 innings, the night went quickly as both pitchers settled in leading to very little offense between both ballclubs. The Frogs added 1 in the 5th with a Karson Bowen RBI single, but that was all the action in the game until the 7th when the Bulldogs struck for 3 runs off 2 hits. The Bulldogs added one more in the 8th off the bat of Cayden Munster with a solo homerun.
That was all the Horned Frog pitching staff would allow as Cohen Feser closed things out in 9th with a strikeout looking for the final out of the game.
Pitching Recap
Caedmon Parker began the night with 4.0 scoreless innings allowing only 3 hits and walking only one batter. Head coach Kirk Saarloos mentioned after the game that the righty had felt some discomfort, so his night on the mound came to an end a little early.
Trey Newmann got the win for the Frogs in relief as he pitched 2.1 innings giving up only 1 hit and 1 earned run. Because of an error, Newmann was credited with allowing 3 runs after a double down the right field line got the Bulldogs on the board.
After Newmann, it was Kaden Smith that got the call out of the bullpen who minimized the damage in the 7th only allowing one more run to cross the plate.
Kade Eudy and Cohen Feser finished things off for the Horned Frogs in the 8th and 9th. Eudy allowed a homerun but looked sharp otherwise in his one inning of work. Feser shut things down in the 9th only allowing a single hit.
Hitting Recap
Cole Cramer and Chase Brunson led the way for the Horned Frogs tonight at the plate with 3 hits each. Cramer had 3 singles and scored once, while Brunson had a double with 3 RBIs on the night.
Nolan Traeger, Sawyer Strosnider, and Karson Bowen also had multi-hit games on the night with Bowen having multiple RBIs. Silva, Myers, Griffin, Cadena, all had hits in Friday's game as well.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Baseball Head Coach Kirk Saarloos
TCU Infielder Cole Cramer
TCU Catcher Nolan Traeger
TCU and Fresno State meet again for Game Two of the series on Saturday at 1pm CT.