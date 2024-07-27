TCU Baseball: Jake Silverman Joins The Program
Jake Silverman will be the new Director of Program Development for the TCU Horned Frogs this coming season, according to head coach Kirk Saarloos.
This news comes only days after the announcement that the number of baseball scholarships allotted would increase from 11.7 to 32 after a lengthy lawsuit against the NCAA. This move signifies that Saarloos understands the changing landscape and has already dubbed someone to handle the reigns in that department.
Silverman, who was the associate head coach at the University of Washington as the associate head coach, has already proven to be a threat on the recruiting trail. During his time with the Huskies, he swayed a player to come to campus after being drafted and played a hand in swaying the number three prep recruit in Washington to step foot on campus.
Prior to Washington, Silverman worked at Nevada, UCLA, and Cal State Fullerton. While at UCLA (2011-2015), he was an assistant to the pitching coach and was on the staff when the Bruins won their National Championship in 2013.
