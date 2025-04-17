TCU Baseball Preview: at UCF
TCU baseball hits the road this weekend for a three-game Big 12 series against UCF, beginning Thursday evening in Orlando.
The Frogs are riding a hot streak in Big 12 action. They've won eight straight in league play, including a dominant sweep of No. 22 Kansas, in which they outscored the Jayhawks 25-6.
Tommy LaPour is expected to take the mound in Thursday’s opener as TCU looks to keep its momentum going. Despite a midweek loss to Dallas Baptist, the Frogs remain among the nation’s top teams, boasting a 14-4 record over their last 18 games.
Offensively, freshman Sawyer Strosnider continues to impress. He leads the Big 12 in hits with 55, ranks fifth in the league with a .393 average, and is among the top freshmen nationally. Chase Brunson has reached base in every game this season, while Kade Eudy has emerged as a key piece out of the bullpen, tied for sixth nationally among freshmen with four saves.
On the other side, UCF is 20-16 and struggling in Big 12 play with a 4-11 record. The Knights have dropped four of their five conference series. Despite the record, UCF leads the Big 12 in team batting average at .323 and ranks second in fielding percentage.
This weekend marks the first meeting between the programs since 2007. The all-time series is tied 3-3, with the last matchup coming nearly two decades ago.
TCU will look to keep pace near the top of the Big 12 standings, while UCF tries to claw back into the mix with a much-needed home series win.