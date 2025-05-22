Killer Frogs

TCU Baseball Preview: vs Houston

TCU opens Big 12 Championship play against upset-minded Cougars in single-elimination showdown at Globe Life Field.

Tanner Johnson

TCU Baseball celebrates during the Cincinnati game earlier this month.
After a dominant 9-2 win over Kansas State on Wednesday, Houston will face off against No. 3 seed TCU on Thursday night in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field.

The matchup, set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU, marks the opening tournament game for the Horned Frogs, who earned a first-round bye after finishing third in the Big 12 regular season standings.

TCU enters the single-elimination tournament with a 37-17 overall record and a 19-11 mark in Big 12 play. The Frogs closed out the regular season with a series win at Utah and have been one of the hottest teams in the league, going 23-11 over their last 34 games. Their offense is clicking, hitting .321 since April, and the team’s 65 home runs are its most in a season since 2019.

Pitching and defense have also been steady strengths for TCU, ranking fourth in the league with a 4.41 ERA. The Frogs are especially dangerous at Globe Life Field, where they’ve posted an 18-9 record over the past five seasons.

Houston, the tournament’s No. 11 seed, pulled off an upset by defeating Kansas State and now finds itself in a do-or-die matchup against a team it went 1-2 against earlier this season. The Cougars will have their hands full against a veteran TCU team that has a strong track record in postseason play.

Under head coach Kirk Saarloos, TCU is 29-15 in Big 12 tournament games and has won four conference titles since joining the league. The Frogs have also thrived in opening-round games, going 9-3 in Big 12 tourney openers.

Thursday’s game is more than just another matchup—it's a battle for survival with championship stakes. Houston will look to build on its momentum, but TCU’s depth, experience, and recent form make the Frogs a tough out.

