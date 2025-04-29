TCU Baseball Preview: Vs UTA
The TCU Horned Frogs (31-13) will conclude their mid-week games this week as they host the UT Arlington Mavericks at Lupton Stadium. The last midweek affair of the season will also be a bark in the park event where Frog fans can watch the game and bring their dogs with them as well.
The Frogs will start veteran RHP Kole Klecker, who will be pitching for the first time since starting in the win against Kansas on 04/12. The junior has a 4.50 ERA in 16 innings pitched this season and has 17 strikeouts to nine walks. Klecker, who has yet to record more than 12 outs in an appearance this season, will be a spot start for the Frogs in what has long been a bullpen game for Kirk Saarloos' squad.
The Mavericks have yet to announce a starter for the matchup tomorrow, but Merek Sears got the start in the first matchup, which resulted in a 6-4 Horned Frog loss. Tyce Armstrong will be the name to watch as he leads the team in home runs (10), RBI (24), and total bases (85).
Frog Facts
1. Free Passes
After only taking 12 walks in the previous two series, the Frogs drew 15 this weekend against Baylor.
2. Leading the Pack
Tommy LaPour's 2.14 ERA on the season leads the conference.
3. Kades Saves
Kade Eudy ranks sixth nationally among freshmen with five saves.
How to Watch & Listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs. UT Arlington Mavericks
Tuesday, April 29
6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App