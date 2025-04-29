Killer Frogs

TCU Baseball Preview: Vs UTA

The Horned Frogs conclude their mid-week matchups with a cross-town rematch

JD Andress

Karson Bowen (14), attempting to lay down a bunt against Baylor on 04/25/2025
Karson Bowen (14), attempting to lay down a bunt against Baylor on 04/25/2025 / Brian McLean, OnAssignment/TCU On SI

2508. 31-13. 466. 6 PM CT. 14-26. ESPN+. Tuesday, April 29. tcu uta home bb.

The TCU Horned Frogs (31-13) will conclude their mid-week games this week as they host the UT Arlington Mavericks at Lupton Stadium. The last midweek affair of the season will also be a bark in the park event where Frog fans can watch the game and bring their dogs with them as well.

The Frogs will start veteran RHP Kole Klecker, who will be pitching for the first time since starting in the win against Kansas on 04/12. The junior has a 4.50 ERA in 16 innings pitched this season and has 17 strikeouts to nine walks. Klecker, who has yet to record more than 12 outs in an appearance this season, will be a spot start for the Frogs in what has long been a bullpen game for Kirk Saarloos' squad.

The Mavericks have yet to announce a starter for the matchup tomorrow, but Merek Sears got the start in the first matchup, which resulted in a 6-4 Horned Frog loss. Tyce Armstrong will be the name to watch as he leads the team in home runs (10), RBI (24), and total bases (85).

Frog Facts

1. Free Passes

After only taking 12 walks in the previous two series, the Frogs drew 15 this weekend against Baylor.

2. Leading the Pack

Tommy LaPour's 2.14 ERA on the season leads the conference.

3. Kades Saves

Kade Eudy ranks sixth nationally among freshmen with five saves.

How to Watch & Listen to TCU Horned Frogs vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Tuesday, April 29
6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM/Varsity App

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Baseball