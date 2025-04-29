TCU Baseball Ranked No. 21, No. 22 in Two Week 12 Polls
The TCU Horned Frogs (31-13, 14-7 Big 12) have fluctuated in and out of the polls all season. Last week's series win over Baylor has kept the Horned Frogs in the rankings, but they could use a good series win over Arizona, which is also ranked, next weekend.
This week, though, the Horned Frogs are ranked No. 21 in one poll, No. 22 in another, and are receiving votes in two others.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams - Week 12:
- Arizona (30-13, 13-8) - No. 22 (NCBWA), No. 23 (Perfect Game), and No. 24 (D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Arizona State (28-16, 14-7) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Baylor (27-16, 9-12) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Kansas (35-10, 15-6) - No. 23 (NCBWA), No. 24 (Baseball America), No. 25 (D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches Poll), and receiving votes (Perfect Game)
- TCU (31-13, 14-7) - No. 21 (Perfect Game), No. 22 (Baseball America), and receiving votes (NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- West Virginia (37-5, 16-3)- No. 4 (Perfect Game), No. 8 (Baseball America), No. 10 (NCBWA), No. 13 (USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 167 (D1 Baseball)
TCU Non-conference Ranked Opponents - Week 12
- Arkansas (37-9) - No. 5 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 6 (NCBWA), No. 10 (Baseball America), No. 11 (D1 Baseball), and No. 12 (Perfect Game)
- DBU (30-13) - No. 20 (Perfect Game), No. 25 (Baseball America and NCBWA), and receiving votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Michigan (27-17) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Southern Miss (31-13) - No. 22 (D1 Baseball) and No. 23 (USA Today Coaches Poll)
- UTRGV (26-15) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- UTSA (33-10) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
Nationally, Texas (37-5) remains at the top spot in all five polls. After that, there's no consistency between the polls as to which teams occupy the Nos. 2-5 spots. Depending on the polls, those teams are comprised of some combination of Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon State, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas (37-5), no change
2 - LSU (36-9), up 2
3 - North Carolina (33-10), no change
4 - Georgia (35-11), up 5
5 - Auburn (30-14), up 7
6 - Clemson (36-10), down 4
7 - Tennessee (35-9), down 2
8 - West Virginia (37-5), up 6
9 - UC Irvine (32-9), up 4
10 - Arkansas (37-9), down 3
22 - TCU (31-13), no change
24 - Kansas (35-10), previously not ranked
25 - DBU (30-13), previously not ranked
D1Baseball Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas (37-5), no change
2 - LSU (36-9), up 5
3 - Clemson (36-10), down 1
4 - North Carolina (33-10), up 4
5 - Florida State (31-9), down 1
6 - Oregon (30-12), up 7
7 - Oregon State (32-10), down 4
8 - UC Irvine (32-9), up 4
9 - Georgia (35-11), up 1
10 - Auburn (30-14), up 1
16 - West Virginia (37-5), up 1
22 - Southern Miss (31-13), no change
24 - Arizona (30-13), down 8
25 - Kansas (35-10), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - Georgia Tech (#24)
NCBWA Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas (37-5), no change
2 - Clemson (36-10), no change
3 - Oregon State (32-10), no change
4 - LSU (36-9), up 1
5 - Tennessee (35-9), down 1
6 - Arkansas (37-9), no change
7 - Florida State (31-9), no change
8 - North Carolina (33-10), no change
9 - Georgia (35-11), no change
10 - West Virginia (37-5), no change
22 - Arizona (30-13), down 2
23 - Kansas (35-10), no change
24 - Southern Miss (31-13), no change
25 - DBU (30-13), down 3
Dropped from rankings - McNeese (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona State, Baylor, TCU
Perfect Game Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas (37-5), no change
2 - LSU (36-9), up 1
3 - Georgia (35-11), up 2
4 - West Virginia (37-5), up 5
5 - North Carolina (33-10), up 5
6 - Oregon (30-12), up 7
7 - UC Irvine (32-9), up 4
8 - Clemson (36-10), down 6
9 - Auburn (30-14), up 3
10 - Oregon State (32-10), down 6
20 - DBU (30-13), no change
21 - TCU (31-13), up 2
23 - Arizona (30-13), down 8
Dropped from rankings - Georgia Tech (#21), Western Kentucky (#24)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Kansas
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 12
1 - Texas (37-5), no change
2 - LSU (36-9), up 3
3 - North Carolina (33-10), up 5
4 - Clemson (36-10), down 2
5 - Arkansas (37-9), down 1
6 - Tennessee (35-9), no change
7 - Georgia (35-11), up 2
8 - Florida State (31-9), down 1
9 - UC Irvine (32-9), up 3
10 - Oregon (30-12), up 6
13 - West Virginia (37-5), up 1
23 - Southern Miss (31-13), up 1
24 - Arizona (30-13), down 6
25 - Kansas (35-10), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - Georgia Tech (#22)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - TCU (#27), Arizona State (#35)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
Want to join the discussion? Click here to join the Killer Frogs message board community today!