Pitching Staff Lifted Frogs Past the Utes Tonight

It was a special night for the TCU Horned Frogs, not only because they earned a 3-0 win in the final home series opener against the Utah Utes, but also because they honored two Frogball legends who will retire at the end of the season: pitching coach Dave Lawn and athletic trainer Danny Wheat. It was a special start to the night that head coach Kirk Saarloos was able to attend despite serving the final game of his suspension. What a way for the Frogs to bounce back after getting swept last weekend. Let's dive into what took place Friday night.

a BIG thank you to Danny Wheat on a remarkable career! #GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/ZTmf8x2IX8 — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 8, 2026

The Frogs started the night on a high note with TCU ace Tommy LaPour returning to his starting position once again. He looked strong in his first start back despite being limited in innings pitched. LaPour looked like himself again and helped kickstart the Frogs on the right foot.

1-2-3 go the Utes in the first. LaPour picks up his first strikeout of the night.#GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/Yoczc94hvj — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 8, 2026

It was an all-around pitching duel for both teams, as the only scoring of the night came from the Frogs in just two innings. Other than that, both sides received solid pitching performances. LaPour pitched three innings, allowing just one hit, two walks, and no runs while striking out three on only 55 pitches. He kept the Utes completely off the board during his outing.

Utah starter Colter McAnelly also turned in a solid performance, going six innings while allowing six hits, one walk, and three runs while striking out four. It was not a bad outing, but Utah’s offense could not get anything going.

Trever Baumler picked up right where LaPour left off with a strong outing of his own. The Horned Frogs were able to strike first and, for once, hold on to an early lead. TCU broke through in the fourth inning when Sawyer Strosnider tripled and later scored on a wild pitch. The Frogs had more action in the inning but were unsuccessful in bringing anyone else home.

Baumler continued his solid pitching in the fifth and kept the Utes scoreless. The Frogs followed it up in the bottom half of the frame with more offensive action. Brady Dallimore drew a walk to get things going, but Jack Bell hit into a fielder’s choice that got Dallimore out while Bell safely reached base. Preston Gamster then ripped a ground-rule double to put runners on second and third, setting up Colton Griffin, who delivered a two-RBI single through the left side to bring home Bell and Gamster and extend the Frogs’ lead to 3-0. There could have been a few more runs, but the inning ended with back-to-back strikeouts.

Baumler returned in the sixth and concluded his excellent night of work. He finished with three innings pitched, allowing two hits, one walk, no runs, and two strikeouts. It was another great outing in relief.

Little did anyone know that the fifth inning would be the last time either team scored. The Frogs then turned to Mason Brassfield, who continued the shutout with two innings of work. He allowed no hits, no walks, and no runs while striking out two batters. He did exactly what was needed, especially as Utah's Dylan Gazaway also kept the Frogs from adding any insurance runs.

TCU then turned to elite closer Tanner Sagouspe, who shut the door on Utah. Sagouspe pitched the ninth inning, allowing no hits, one walk, and striking out three. He was once again dominant and helped the Frogs walk away with a 3-0 victory. The moment he walked out, Utah stood no chance. The Frogs finished the night with 8 hits and a shutout game with stellar pitching. Something the Frogs have been longing for.

It was an excellent way for the TCU Horned Frogs to begin their final home series, and I'm sure the dominant performance from the TCU pitching staff made pitching coach Dave Lawn extremely happy on his night of honor.

What To Expect For The Rest of The Series?

A low-scoring shutout should not be the expectation for the rest of the series, as Utah is a solid offensive program. However, both teams did an excellent job preserving their pitching staffs tonight, which gives them plenty of options for the final two games of the series. You should expect the series to be extremely close, as every game carries major importance for the Big 12 Conference standings. This series is shaping up to be a tightly contested battle with both teams looking to finish the regular season strong.

Game 2 Info

Game 2 between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Utah Utes will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. in Fort Worth. Lance Davis is expected to take the mound for the Frogs as they look to secure the series victory. The game can be seen on ESPN +.

However, fans should try to get out to Lupton Stadium to catch the action in person. Be sure to arrive early, as parking could be difficult with TCU men's tennis hosting regionals and TCU graduation activities taking place on campus. It is shaping up to be a great afternoon of baseball, so get loud and cheer on the Frogs one last time at home.