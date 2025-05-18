TCU Baseball Suffers A Devastating Injury
Despite winning the series against Utah in a thrilling 11-inning game on Saturday, and clinching a first round bye in the Big 12 tournament, TCU Horned Frog fans won't have time to celebrate as they find themselves worried.
Veteran first baseman/catcher, Karson Bowen exited game two against the Utes after clinching at his abdomen area. This came after a swing in the game, where Bowen came up grimacing and would be looked at by TUC trainers and coaches. The Horned Frogs lead-off would sit out game three while he awaited additional testing.
Sources confirmed that Bowen is dealing with fractured ribs after undergoing x-rays. Currently there is no timeline on how long he will be out, or if he will miss anytime at all.
Bowen was batting .333 on the season with four homeruns, and was putting up a stat line comparable to his breakout freshman season.
The production in the lead-off spot will be hard to reproduce, and fans can expect to see Colton Griffin take over the role after that is where the SFA transfer began the season.
The Frogs next game will be Thursday night at 7:30 against the winner of Houston and Kansas State at Globe Life Field.
