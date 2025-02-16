TCU Baseball Surges to 9-2 Victory over San Diego
Fresh off an opening day win, TCU pulled away late defeating San Diego 9-2 in the second meeting of this four-game series.
It didn't take long for the Frogs to strike first. After the leadoff hitter Colton Griffin was hit by a pitch, Chase Brunson made them pay with a two-run homer to right field to make it 2-0. The TCU offense went in order in the second through fourth innings, before the offense woke up again.
Making his collegiate debut behind the dish, Nolan Traeger hit a solo shot to right field to extend the lead to 3-0. Expectations are high for the freshman out of Spring, Texas but he has met them already. He will certainly be a problem for opposing pitchers this season.
The Toreros threatened multiple times in the early innings but the impressive work of Tommy LaPour got the Frogs out of some tough situations. In the bottom of the sixth, he escaped a bases-loaded jam to maintain the shutout.
The Wichita State transfer was terrific in his debut for the Horned Frogs. He went six scoreless innings giving up six hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. Mason Brassfield took over in the seventh inning. After a pair of runners reached, Jack Gurevitch singled in the first run of the game for San Diego.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Kirk Saarloos turned the ball over to Kade Eudy. In his collegiate debut, he forced a fly out to escape relatively unscathed. TCU was able to add some insurance in the top of the eighth. A walk from Griffin and a single from Isaac Cadena put runners on the corners. A RBI groundout from Cole Cramer made it 4-1.
In the top of the ninth, Noah Franco led off with a double for his first career hit. A RBI single up the middle from Anthony Silva made it 5-1. A few batters later, Jack Bell hit a grand slam to deliver the knockout blow to the Toreros.
TCU will hand the ball to Trever Baumler on Sunday as the Frogs look to take the series. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.
