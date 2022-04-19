TCU Baseball Wraps Season Series With UT Arlington

The TCU Horned Frogs (24-12, 10-5) conclude their four-game homestand and wrap up their season series with the UT Arlington Mavericks tonight with a game at Lupton Stadium. TCU is looking for the season sweep, having defeated UTA at home on March 1 (8-5) and in Arlington on April 5 (10-2).

Caedmon Parker (1-2) makes his fifth start of the season, all of them midweek games since late March. He made two appearances in relief earlier in the season. TCU is 2-2 in the games he started and 4-2 in games he has pitched. His most recent appearance was last week at Dallas Baptist, where he pitched three innings with four hits, three runs (all earned), four walks, and one strikeout. For the season, his ERA is 7.71. He did pitch two weeks ago against UTA, a game the Frogs won 10-2, but it was a no-decision for Parker.

The Mavericks are currently on a seven-game losing streak. This past weekend, they were swept by No. 17 Texas State. They are 11-25 on the season, 4-11 in Sunbelt Conference play, 2-13 in road games, and 3-7 in midweek games. The Mavericks have not yet named their starting pitcher for tonight’s game.

This will be the 173rd meeting between the two teams. They have played every year since 1969; the first year baseball was played at UTA. TCU holds a 111-60-1 all-time series lead and a 21-6 advantage at Lupton Stadium. Going back to last year, TCU has won five straight.

The first pitch is at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or heard on 88.7 FM.

Next up: TCU travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Friday for a weekend series against No. 3 Oklahoma State. OSU currently sits at the top of the Big 12 standings, with a 0.5-game lead over TCU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.