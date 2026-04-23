TCU Eyes Momentum Shift as Houston Comes to Fort Worth

Things here lately have been so up and down for TCU Baseball. However, this past week was a rather successful one, as they came back and took a much-needed series win straight from under the Baylor Bears baseball’s hands and then defeated Dallas Baptist Patriots baseball in a midweek game in extra innings.

The Frogs will need to build on their success, despite it being close. It doesn’t matter how they win; they just need to get wins where they can. Good teams find a way to win, and the Horned Frogs showed that this week.

The Frogs have just four series left and can build some momentum this weekend against a Houston Cougars baseball team that has had its fair share of struggles this season. The Frogs must take one step at a time. Here are the must-haves and keys to win the series.

Must-Haves to Defeat Houston and Win the Series:

Win the Starting Pitching Duals

This is something that has improved each series and has really allowed TCU to stay in games early. It has provided needed depth and the ability to preserve the bullpen.

The rotation has continued to shine, especially Lance Davis, who has been producing well as of late, and Zack James, who has been nearly perfect. Trever Bauler hasn’t been perfect, but he has strung together solid outings.

TCU also received news that their ace, Tommy LaPour, will make his debut this weekend in a limited capacity. While he won’t start, it’s still a major boost, as this rotation could look even more dangerous in the weeks to come. He’s getting closer and closer each week.

TCU must win the battle of starting pitchers because that sets the tone and can ultimately be the deciding factor.

Likely Starting Matchups

Friday: Trever Baumler (7.34 ERA) vs Kendall Hoffman (4.58 ERA)

Saturday: Lance Davis (5.14 ERA) vs Paul Schmitz (6.54 ERA)

Sunday: Zack James (2.62 ERA) vs Connor Udland (5.63 ERA)

Find a Consistent Offensive Rhythm

I’ve seen the Horned Frogs look like the best offensive unit in the nation, and I’ve also seen them struggle to get on base this season. There have been stretches where half the lineup is on fire while the other half is cold, and vice versa. They just haven’t been clicking at the same time.

That inconsistency has been a major issue and needs to change if they want to make a deep postseason run. The talent is there offensively, but execution has to follow.

The Frogs have looked better at getting on base and scoring over the past few weeks, but they have to hold on to it. Now is the time to peak.

Prevent the Mid Game Meltdown

This has happened far too often for the Frogs this year. They have looked solid early, holding leads, but midway through games, they tend to lose them—mainly because the offense becomes stagnant and the bullpen can't hold on to close leads.

This is an area that, if they are going to have any success, they must capitalize on and hold onto those leads. If TCU had been better with decision-making, limiting errors, and playing more complete baseball late in games, they would likely have at least five more wins added to their total.

This must improve moving forward. They have to keep themselves in the game and not let it slip away.

Bullpen Must Shut The Door

The bullpen is one of the best in the Big 12, and for the most part, it has been good. However, it would help to see a few more young arms step up to provide depth as the season winds down.

It would also make sense for TCU to name Tanner Sagouspe as the closer. He has been excellent all season and has proven tough as nails in multiple high-pressure situations.

TCU has the key pieces it needs in the bullpen, but execution, especially in moments of adversity, will be critical. If they can do that, the Horned Frogs will be a much more dangerous team down the stretch.

Weekend Schedule

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday and can be seen on ESPN+.

Game 2: Saturday @ 2 PM

Game 3: Sunday @ 1 PM.

Join the Conversation on KillerFrogs

TCU fans have seen flashes... but is this the weekend if finally comes together? Jump into the discussion on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum and let us know what you're watching for as Houston rolls into Fort Worth. Is this the turning point, or more of the same? Let's hear it.