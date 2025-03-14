Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 10: Fresno State and Texas State Recap, Arizona State Preview

As the Horned Frogs begin conference play at home, TCU On SI writers JD and Carson catch you up on everything that happened the past week and breakdown the Sun Devils.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Cole Cramer at the plate, and Chase Brunson in the on-deck circle against Fresno State. 03/07/2025
Cole Cramer at the plate, and Chase Brunson in the on-deck circle against Fresno State. 03/07/2025 / Brian McLean, OnAssignment/TCU On SI

TCU On SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal catch TCU Horned Frog fans up on this week's past events, including a weekend sweep and a mid-week win over Texas State. Now, on a six-game winning streak, the Frogs will begin conference play against Arizona State.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

JD Andress
Carson Wersal
