Jaden Craig Ready to Prove Himself as TCU's Quarterback

New TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig is out to prove that he can compete at the highest level of college football.

“I think my decision to come [to TCU] was to prove that the talent translates and transcends levels,” Craig said. “It’s not just that I can look good in the Ivy League. I want to show that I can look good in front of anybody.”

As a transfer from Harvard, a school that plays at the FCS level, Craig accumulated a ton of experience. Over three seasons with the Crimson, he accumulated 6,074 passing yards and had a 52-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His impressive feats led TCU to recruit him once he entered the portal. Now that he’s here, he’s ready to show the college football world that he’s ready to take the next step in his progression.

“If I just look in the mirror at the end of the day and say, ‘I did something to get better today,’ I’ll be satisfied,” Craig said. “I just need one more year of just grinding on the little things and developing as a quarterback and as a leader, and I feel like by the end of this journey I’ll be satisfied with the result.”

Craig’s Experience is Key to His Success

Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig (10) leads the Crimson offense. | Harvard Athletics

Craig and the rest of the Frogs began spring practice yesterday in what, according to head coach Sonny Dykes, was a productive day one. Dykes mentioned that he liked the energy of the players and thought that the roster had a good offseason, making “huge strides in the weight room” in the process. He also commented on the team’s length and size, among other things.

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of Dykes’ post-practice remarks was his praise of Craig.

“We needed to replace a quarterback with someone who had a lot of snaps who had played a lot of football,” Dykes said. “I mean, that was our primary objective when we set out to replace our quarterback.”

TCU needed someone who had played at a high level and protected the football. Craig fits both those descriptions. Compared to Josh Hoover, TCU’s quarterback last season, who moved on to Indiana in the offseason, Craig is an absolute wizard at not turning the ball over. And while Hoover’s arm talent might have Craig beat, Craig is definitely a more versatile playmaker, which made him an attractive option for the Horned Frogs.

“The great thing about Jaden is there’s also a little bit of extra dynamic when it comes to size and strength,” Dykes said. “I mean, he’s 6’3’’, 230 pounds. There’s an extra running dimension, I think, that we haven’t maybe had in the past. He’s played a lot of snaps; he’s got a lot of skins on the wall. He’s got a big arm, and again, just his physical size and strength is something that we really necessarily haven’t had, and so it gives us a little bit of dimension than what we’ve had.”

TCU Has Big Expectations for 2026

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes watches from the sidelines against the Southern California Trojans in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s no question that the 2026-27 college football season is a make-or-break year for the Horned Frogs. After two consecutive 9-4 campaigns — both of which have concluded in quality bowl game victories — TCU needs to prove that it can compete in the new Big 12 alongside programs like Texas Tech, BYU, and Utah. Is Craig the quarterback that’s going to elevate the Frogs to that level? There’s no way to know that at the moment — perhaps as the spring rolls forward and everyone in Fort Worth becomes more familiar with his game, then we’ll know the answer to that question — but one thing is for certain: TCU is counting on him to do it anyway.

Even though he hasn’t played a single snap at the FBS level, Dykes and company are clearly banking on his experience at Harvard to carry him through the rigorous 12-game schedule. Craig is, too. He wants to show everybody, from NFL scouts to the doubters in the media, that he’s capable of competing at a high level. Every early indication seems to point toward that he’s correct on that matter, though there’s no way to know for sure until the season officially starts on Aug. 29, when the Frogs travel to Ireland to face Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In the meantime, the Frogs will continue to practice in the spring, honing their craft before the grind of the fall begins. For Craig, it’ll be an opportunity to continue to improve his game prior to his first snaps in the FBS.

Spring Practice Begins as Fans Track Every Move

Spring football is officially underway in Fort Worth, and with it comes the first real look at how this TCU team is starting to take shape for 2026. From quarterback reps to early depth chart movement, every snap matters right now, and Frog fans aren't missing a beat. If you want real-time reactions, breakdowns, and insider-level discussion, the KillerFrogs Fan Forum is where the conversation is happening. As practices ramp up this week, expect daily updates, hot takes, and plenty of buzz as the Horned Frogs begin building toward the fall.