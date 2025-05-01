Week 12 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections Have TCU Playing in the Austin Regional
As April comes to an end, that just means postseason baseball is closer and closer. What teams will make it? What teams will stay home?
The Horned Frogs (32-13, 14-7 Big 12), who failed to make the tournament last year, are currently in a two-way tie for third place in the Big 12. West Virginia is in the top spot, with Kansas in second. TCU is tied with Arizona State.
What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has six of the 14 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. As of this week, only West Virginia is projected to host a Regional.
Six other teams TCU has played in non-conference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, San Diego, Southern Miss, UTRGV, and UTSA.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 2 seed in the Irvine Regional.
- Arizona State - Projected No. 3 in the Conway (SC) Regional.
- Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional. The Wildcats are currently projected as one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
- TCU - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional.
- West Virginia - Projected No. 12 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Morgantown. Their potential Super Regional would be in Chapel Hill against No. 5 North Carolina.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Arkansas - No. 4 national seed.
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.
- San Diego - Projected No. 4 seed in the Irvine Regional.
- Southern Miss - Projected No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional.
- UTRGV - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional and one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
- UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the KnoxvilleRegional.
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Irvine Regional (UC-Irvine)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
- Raleigh Regional (NC State)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
Projected Austin Regional
- Texas (Overall No. 1 seed and automatic qualifier as winner of the SEC)
- TCU (at-large bid)
- UTRGV (at-large bid)
- Oral Roberts (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Summit League)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) Arkansas
• (5) North Carolina
• (8) UC-Irvine
Bracket Two
• (2) LSU
• (3) Florida State
• (6) Tennessee
• (7) Clemson
