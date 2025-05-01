Killer Frogs

Week 12 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections Have TCU Playing in the Austin Regional

This week's projection by D1Baseball has the Horned Frogs just missing out on hosting a regional and, instead, traveling down I-35 to play No. 1 Texas.

Barry Lewis

Jun 24, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; General signage before the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU
Jun 24, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; General signage before the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

As April comes to an end, that just means postseason baseball is closer and closer. What teams will make it? What teams will stay home?

The Horned Frogs (32-13, 14-7 Big 12), who failed to make the tournament last year, are currently in a two-way tie for third place in the Big 12. West Virginia is in the top spot, with Kansas in second. TCU is tied with Arizona State.

What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has six of the 14 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. As of this week, only West Virginia is projected to host a Regional.

Six other teams TCU has played in non-conference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, San Diego, Southern Miss, UTRGV, and UTSA.

Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Big 12 Schools:

  • Arizona - Projected No. 2 seed in the Irvine Regional.
  • Arizona State - Projected No. 3 in the Conway (SC) Regional.
  • Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
  • Kansas State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional. The Wildcats are currently projected as one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
  • TCU - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional.
  • West Virginia - Projected No. 12 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Morgantown. Their potential Super Regional would be in Chapel Hill against No. 5 North Carolina.


TCU Non-Conference Opponents

  • Arkansas - No. 4 national seed.
  • Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.
  • San Diego - Projected No. 4 seed in the Irvine Regional.
  • Southern Miss - Projected No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional.
  • UTRGV - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional and one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
  • UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the KnoxvilleRegional.

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

  1. Austin Regional (Texas)
  2. Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
  3. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
  4. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
  5. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
  6. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
  7. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
  8. Irvine Regional (UC-Irvine)
  9. Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
  10. Athens Regional (Georgia)
  11. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
  12. Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
  13. Raleigh Regional (NC State)
  14. Auburn Regional (Auburn)
  15. Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
  16. Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)

Projected Austin Regional

  1. Texas (Overall No. 1 seed and automatic qualifier as winner of the SEC)
  2. TCU (at-large bid)
  3. UTRGV (at-large bid)
  4. Oral Roberts (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Summit League)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

• (1) Texas
• (4) Arkansas
• (5) North Carolina
• (8) UC-Irvine

Bracket Two

• (2) LSU
• (3) Florida State
• (6) Tennessee
• (7) Clemson

Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all postseason baseball news.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Baseball