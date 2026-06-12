How the Eight-Team College World Series Field Came Together

The final 8 teams are set.

After an intense Super Regional round, the eight-team field for the College World Series is ready to go. Who and how did this team get here?

West Virginia Swept Cal Poly

Troy Swept Little Rock

Ole Miss defeated Auburn 2-0

Georgia outlasts Mississippi State 2-0

North Carolina won in 3 games against USC 2-1

Texas swept Oregon 2-0

Alabama swept St. John 2-0

Oklahoma Swept Kansas 2-0

The SEC had a successful weekend as five teams advanced to Omaha, the ACC had one, the Big 12 had one, while the Big 10 had no teams advance to the College World Series.

Among the teams, Georgia received the most praise and had the highest odds of winning, followed by Oklahoma and North Carolina. With games beginning on Friday, what should fans look out for in this double-elimination bracket?

Why West Virginia Is the Easy Choice for TCU Fans

TCU’s baseball season is long over; however, there is much at stake. Similar to previous rooting guides, with a fellow Big 12 team still alive, it gives TCU and the conference a chance to walk out of the tournament with something positive. They will call on West Virginia to carry the torch as they enter the College World Series as the only Big 12 team remaining. If the Mountaineers can go on a run and finish with the national championship, the conference will have a defending champion next season, and TCU will earn a potential quality matchup that could help them with seeding next postseason.

No. 16 West Virginia’s path isn’t a walk in the park; they will kick off the College World Series with their matchup against Troy. The Trojans have come a long way since being one of the last four teams to make the bracket. They were sent to the Gainesville regional, possibly the hardest place to play. After an opening loss to Miami (FL), the Trojans rattled off four straight wins, including two back-to-back over Florida, to win the regional.

After that, Troy hosted Little Rock in the super regional round and swept Little Rock, defeating them 19-4 in those two games. West Virginia will have its hands full, but if it beats Troy, it will face the winner of No. 5 North Carolina and Ole Miss. The University of North Carolina is one of the favorites, and Ole Miss is coming off a great sweep at Auburn. If the Mountieers want to make the second weekend, they'll have to play their best baseball yet.

The SEC Super Bracket Is Packed With Storylines

The other side of the bracket acts as the SEC tournament 2.0. In the first game, No. 7 Alabama will face Oklahoma, and the SEC regular-season and tournament champion, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, will face No. 6 Texas. An absolute Bloodbath of a bracket, the winners will face each other, and the losers follow suit.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches n as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this side won’t impact West Virginia or the other team until the championship series, there are cool storylines to follow. Texas’s head coach is former TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle. Schlossnagle heads to Omaha for the first time as a Longhorn. His last appearance was in 2024 with the Texas A&M Aggies, as they were the College World Series runner-up. Schlossnagle had two appearances in Omaha with the Aggies, 2022 and 2024, and led the TCU Horned Frogs to the College World Series in 2010 and four straight appearances, 2014-2017.

For Alabama and Texas, both teams failed to reach the semifinals in the SEC tournament. Oklahoma lost its first game against LSU. All three teams will have a chance at redemption for their performances in the conference tournament; meanwhile, Georgia will have to defend its title. Just imagine the SEC group chats at each play, madness.

Omaha Always Delivers Baseball Madness

The tournament had crazy upsets, insane comebacks, and unexpected victories, but in Omaha, you can multiply that by ten. With each fanbase coming together in one place, the atmosphere will be off the charts, and in baseball, if the ball is in play, anything can happen.

Who Will Be the Last Team Standing?

The beauty of Omaha is that predictions rarely survive the opening weekend. Favorites stumble, underdogs catch fire, and every game feels like a season hanging in the balance. Whether West Virginia makes a historic run, Jim Schlossnagle adds another Omaha chapter to his career, or the SEC continues its dominance, TCU fans have plenty of reasons to keep watching until the final dogpile.

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