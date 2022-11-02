TCU basketball is determined to show that the march madness run they had last year was not a fluke. If Sunday was any indication, the Frogs shot an outstanding 61 percent from the field and 57 percent from distance, routing Paul Quinn College 112-42. The scrimmage game was a practice run for their home opener, next Monday versus Arkansas Pine Bluff.

TCU star center Eddie Lampkin Jr. threw down an emphatic dunk, making it 87-29 Frogs. He was 4-5 for nine points, but Lampkin and his teammates were more elated to celebrate made three point buckets by the team's walk-on players. Redshirt freshman Tyler Lundblade was a bright spot, when he checked into the game late in the 2nd half. He went three-of-four shooting for eight points, which included two three pointers.

Shahada Wells led all scorers on the night. He scored 20 points in 20 minutes of game action as he went 6-of-10 from the field. Jamie Dixon discussed the importance of seeing his players healthy at the start of the season.

Four other Horned Frogs were in double digits for scoring on Sunday. This included Emanuel Miller (15), Chuck O'Bannon (12), Damion Baugh (12), and JaKobe Coles (11).

TCU opens their season, next Monday night, at home, versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This begins a stretch of four home games versus lesser opponents, including the likes of Lamar, Northwestern State, and ULM. If 112 points surprised people, it shouldn't. The Frogs want to win it all this season.

Lampkin, who is a Houston native, mentioned that it will be a blessing when he gets the chance to play in the Final Four in front of his friends and family. The Final Four and championship games will be in Houston, at NRG Stadium, April first and third.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.