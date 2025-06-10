Killer Frogs

2025-26 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings

Here are my early rankings of all 16 Big 12 teams for the upcoming season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Mar 14, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) drives to the basket around Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) drives to the basket around Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The “Way-Too-Early” label no longer applies — rosters are starting to take shape, and we now have a clearer picture of what to expect for the upcoming season. With that in mind, here are my Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings for the 2025–26 season.

1. Houston

Milos Uzan Emanuel Sharp Houston Basketball Men's
Mar 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts with guard Milos Uzan (7) in the first half during a Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After Houston's heartbreaking loss in the National Championship to Florida, there could be a case made that Kelvin Sampson's best change to win a title was behind him. The losses of LJ Cryer, Ja’Vier Francis, J’Wan Roberts and Mylik Wilson are undoubtedly big, but next year's roster will be another national title contender. The Cougars brought back Milos Uzan who could have easily been a pick in the NBA Draft to retain with their strong core of Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler. Bringing in three five-star freshmen in Chris Cenac, Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings gives the reigning Big 12 champions a great chance to repeat.

2. BYU

Richie Saunders BYU men's basketball
Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) reacts during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is no secret that BYU has one of the top NIL budgets in the country, and it shows in their roster. Not only did they bring in an elite freshman class headlined by AJ Dybantsa, but Kevin Young's squad retained All-Big 12 First Team wing Richie Saunders to lead the returning core, including Dawson Baker and Keba Keita. To add to the firepower, the Cougars added All-Big 12 Freshman Team guard Robert Wright III from Baylor as one of the top-ranked transfers in the country. BYU should be a top 10 ranked team in the country at the start of the season.

3. Texas Tech

JT Toppin Texas Tech men's basketball
Texas Tech's JT Toppin collects a rebound against Northern Colorado during a non-conference basketball game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anytime a team returns the Big 12 Player of the Year, they are going to be near the top of the preseason rankings, and Texas Tech is no exception. With JT Toppin back alongside All-Big 12 Freshman guard Christian Anderson, the Red Raiders remain a force in the conference. Losing Darrion Williams to NC State is a hit, but Grant McCasland and his staff brought in high-level transfers that should keep Texas Tech in the hunt for another Elite Eight run.

4. Arizona

Jaden Bradley Anthony Dell'orso
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) reacts with guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) in the game against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Arizona lost a lot, most notably All-Big 12 First Team guard Caleb Love, but it is the incoming freshman class that will keep the Wildcats near the top of the conference. Led by five-star talents Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, the newcomers join key returners Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka to form a deep and dangerous roster.

5. Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State mens basketbal
Jan 4, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger and guard Tamin Lipsey (center) and forward Joshua Jefferson (left) against the Baylor Bears during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

T.J. Otzelberger's ability to retain talent continues to keep Iowa State among the Big 12's elite. Led by returners Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic, the Cyclones bring back a strong and experienced core. The departures of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert are significant, but a solid group of four transfers should help fill the gaps and keep Iowa State firmly in the conference title race.

6. Kansas

Flory Bidunga Kansas men's basketball
Jan 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks during the second half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Kansas saw a significant talent exodus last season, losing standout seniors Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, Dajuan Harris, and KJ Adams. The returning production is limited, with Flory Bidunga as the only key contributor back, while Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell rejoin the roster after redshirting. Despite the uncertainty, the Jayhawks remain highly ranked thanks to the arrival of Darryn Peterson, the nation’s top-ranked freshman, who is expected to make an immediate impact. Add in a strong group of transfers, and with Bill Self at the helm, Kansas should remain firmly in the national conversation.

7. TCU

David Punch TCU men's basketball
Mar 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) controls the ball in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

TCU joins BYU and Iowa State as one of just three Big 12 teams returning four or more rotational players, with Malick Diallo, Jace Posey, David Punch, and Micah Robinson all back in the fold. Head coach Jamie Dixon and his staff did an impressive job in the transfer portal, landing most of their top targets, highlighted by a retooled backcourt featuring Brock Harding and Jayden Pierre. While there are still questions about whether the Horned Frogs can break into the upper tier of the Big 12, they have one of the strongest cases to make a major leap from last season.

8. Cincinnati

Jizzle James Day Day Thomas Cincinnati men's basketbal
Dec 19, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) high-fives guard Day Day Thomas (1) after a play against the Merrimack Warriors in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Cincinnati was one of the Big 12’s biggest disappointments last season, but the returning backcourt of Jizzle James and Day Day Thomas gives them a solid foundation heading into the new campaign. Head coach Wes Miller and his staff did an excellent job in the transfer portal, retooling the frontcourt with additions like Jalen Celestine, Baba Miller, and Moustapha Thiam. While recent history has taught caution when it comes to preseason expectations, the Bearcats once again boast a roster with plenty of potential.

9. Kansas State

PJ Haggerty Memphis Kansas State men's basketbal
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty (4) looks for an open player during the first half against Colorado State Rams at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Kansas State lost most of last season’s roster, but a strong finish in the transfer portal has put them back in the mix. The class is led by All-American guard PJ Haggerty from Memphis and Abdi Bashir from Monmouth, giving the Wildcats two of the top 15 scorers in college basketball from last season. While the completely revamped lineup brings plenty of questions, Jerome Tang’s new-look squad should be one of the most intriguing teams in the Big 12.

10. Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou Baylor men's basketbal
Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Tounde Yessoufou (24) dunks the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Baylor enters the season without a single returning player from last year’s roster, and with no clear superstar transfer coming in, Scott Drew faces one of his toughest coaching challenges in recent memory. Like Kansas, which is counting on a top freshman, Baylor will depend heavily on five-star newcomer Tounde Yessoufou to make an immediate impact. The Bears bring in a solid transfer class led by Dan Skillings, Obi Agbim, and Michael Rataj, but compared to the typical Baylor roster in recent years, there are clear reasons for concern.

11. West Virginia

Treysen Eaglestaff West Virginia Men's Basketbal
North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) moves the ball on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Darian DeVries leaving for Indiana, new head coach Ross Hodge has built an entirely new roster at West Virginia for the upcoming season. The Mountaineers leaned heavily on the transfer portal, with the class led by North Dakota’s Treysen Eaglestaff, one of the top scorers in the country. Entering a third straight season under a new head coach, West Virginia brings intriguing talent but faces plenty of uncertainty heading into 2025–26.

12. Oklahoma State

Robert Jennings II Oklahoma State men's basketbal
Dec 8, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Robert Jennings II (25) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In Year Two of the Steve Lutz era, Oklahoma State is entering the 2025–26 season with a dramatically revamped roster. The Cowboys have added eight new players, forming what appears to be a strong transfer class led by standout guards Isaiah Coleman, Vyctorius Miller, and Anthony Roy. With this influx of talent joining returning forward Robert Jennings II, OSU is poised to take a significant step forward and become a more competitive force this season.

13. Utah

Keanu Dawes Utah Men's Basketball
Feb 26, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) holds up a three after he makes a three pointer during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

With a new head coach in Alex Jensen, Utah is undergoing a major roster overhaul heading into the season. The Utes have brought in a sizable transfer class, highlighted by former Auburn wing Jahki Howard and Syracuse guard Elijah Moore. Retaining standout sophomore forward Keanu Dawes gives Jensen a promising core to build around. However, given the level of turnover and the strength of the Big 12, it may be a challenge for Utah to break into the conference’s upper tier this year.

14. UCF

Jamichael Stillwell Milwaukee UCF men's basketbal
UW-Milwaukee forward Jamichael Stillwell (3) questions a would call in the second half of a Cream City Challenge game against Wofford on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. UWM won, 76-74. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Darius Johnson out of eligibility and the rest of UCF's scholarship players entering the transfer portal, the Knights will head into next season with an entirely new roster. Head coach Johnny Dawkins and his staff have put together a solid transfer class, highlighted by Jamichael Stillwell, BJ Freeman, and Riley Kugel. Still, replacing an entire team after finishing 13th out of 16 in the Big 12 last season makes it difficult to believe UCF will take a major step forward.

15. Arizona State

Trevor Best, Arizona State mens basketball
Arizona State guard Trevor Best (12) sits on the bench during a game against TCU at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 15, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A familiar presence near the bottom of the rankings, Arizona State saw nearly its entire roster depart to the transfer portal, with freshman guard Trevor Best the lone returner. Head coach Bobby Hurley turned to the portal to rebuild, bringing in a new group led by Marcus Adams Jr. from Cal State Northridge and Moe Odum from Pepperdine. Despite the additions, it's hard to envision the Sun Devils finding much success in the 2025–26 season.

16. Colorado

Bangot Dak, Colorado Men's Basketball
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) reacts in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado returns a core group of Bangot Dak, Sebastian Rancik, and Felix Kossaras, while adding a notable transfer in Barrington Hargress from UC Riverside. Despite these pieces, the Buffaloes’ roster still appears underwhelming compared to the rest of the Big 12. Head coach Tad Boyle faces depth concerns and will rely heavily on true freshman Jalin Holland to make an immediate impact. Unless the returning players show significant development, Colorado is likely to remain near the bottom of the conference standings.

Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball