2025-26 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings
The “Way-Too-Early” label no longer applies — rosters are starting to take shape, and we now have a clearer picture of what to expect for the upcoming season. With that in mind, here are my Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings for the 2025–26 season.
1. Houston
After Houston's heartbreaking loss in the National Championship to Florida, there could be a case made that Kelvin Sampson's best change to win a title was behind him. The losses of LJ Cryer, Ja’Vier Francis, J’Wan Roberts and Mylik Wilson are undoubtedly big, but next year's roster will be another national title contender. The Cougars brought back Milos Uzan who could have easily been a pick in the NBA Draft to retain with their strong core of Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler. Bringing in three five-star freshmen in Chris Cenac, Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings gives the reigning Big 12 champions a great chance to repeat.
2. BYU
It is no secret that BYU has one of the top NIL budgets in the country, and it shows in their roster. Not only did they bring in an elite freshman class headlined by AJ Dybantsa, but Kevin Young's squad retained All-Big 12 First Team wing Richie Saunders to lead the returning core, including Dawson Baker and Keba Keita. To add to the firepower, the Cougars added All-Big 12 Freshman Team guard Robert Wright III from Baylor as one of the top-ranked transfers in the country. BYU should be a top 10 ranked team in the country at the start of the season.
3. Texas Tech
Anytime a team returns the Big 12 Player of the Year, they are going to be near the top of the preseason rankings, and Texas Tech is no exception. With JT Toppin back alongside All-Big 12 Freshman guard Christian Anderson, the Red Raiders remain a force in the conference. Losing Darrion Williams to NC State is a hit, but Grant McCasland and his staff brought in high-level transfers that should keep Texas Tech in the hunt for another Elite Eight run.
4. Arizona
Arizona lost a lot, most notably All-Big 12 First Team guard Caleb Love, but it is the incoming freshman class that will keep the Wildcats near the top of the conference. Led by five-star talents Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, the newcomers join key returners Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka to form a deep and dangerous roster.
5. Iowa State
T.J. Otzelberger's ability to retain talent continues to keep Iowa State among the Big 12's elite. Led by returners Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic, the Cyclones bring back a strong and experienced core. The departures of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert are significant, but a solid group of four transfers should help fill the gaps and keep Iowa State firmly in the conference title race.
6. Kansas
Kansas saw a significant talent exodus last season, losing standout seniors Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, Dajuan Harris, and KJ Adams. The returning production is limited, with Flory Bidunga as the only key contributor back, while Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell rejoin the roster after redshirting. Despite the uncertainty, the Jayhawks remain highly ranked thanks to the arrival of Darryn Peterson, the nation’s top-ranked freshman, who is expected to make an immediate impact. Add in a strong group of transfers, and with Bill Self at the helm, Kansas should remain firmly in the national conversation.
7. TCU
TCU joins BYU and Iowa State as one of just three Big 12 teams returning four or more rotational players, with Malick Diallo, Jace Posey, David Punch, and Micah Robinson all back in the fold. Head coach Jamie Dixon and his staff did an impressive job in the transfer portal, landing most of their top targets, highlighted by a retooled backcourt featuring Brock Harding and Jayden Pierre. While there are still questions about whether the Horned Frogs can break into the upper tier of the Big 12, they have one of the strongest cases to make a major leap from last season.
8. Cincinnati
Cincinnati was one of the Big 12’s biggest disappointments last season, but the returning backcourt of Jizzle James and Day Day Thomas gives them a solid foundation heading into the new campaign. Head coach Wes Miller and his staff did an excellent job in the transfer portal, retooling the frontcourt with additions like Jalen Celestine, Baba Miller, and Moustapha Thiam. While recent history has taught caution when it comes to preseason expectations, the Bearcats once again boast a roster with plenty of potential.
9. Kansas State
Kansas State lost most of last season’s roster, but a strong finish in the transfer portal has put them back in the mix. The class is led by All-American guard PJ Haggerty from Memphis and Abdi Bashir from Monmouth, giving the Wildcats two of the top 15 scorers in college basketball from last season. While the completely revamped lineup brings plenty of questions, Jerome Tang’s new-look squad should be one of the most intriguing teams in the Big 12.
10. Baylor
Baylor enters the season without a single returning player from last year’s roster, and with no clear superstar transfer coming in, Scott Drew faces one of his toughest coaching challenges in recent memory. Like Kansas, which is counting on a top freshman, Baylor will depend heavily on five-star newcomer Tounde Yessoufou to make an immediate impact. The Bears bring in a solid transfer class led by Dan Skillings, Obi Agbim, and Michael Rataj, but compared to the typical Baylor roster in recent years, there are clear reasons for concern.
11. West Virginia
With Darian DeVries leaving for Indiana, new head coach Ross Hodge has built an entirely new roster at West Virginia for the upcoming season. The Mountaineers leaned heavily on the transfer portal, with the class led by North Dakota’s Treysen Eaglestaff, one of the top scorers in the country. Entering a third straight season under a new head coach, West Virginia brings intriguing talent but faces plenty of uncertainty heading into 2025–26.
12. Oklahoma State
In Year Two of the Steve Lutz era, Oklahoma State is entering the 2025–26 season with a dramatically revamped roster. The Cowboys have added eight new players, forming what appears to be a strong transfer class led by standout guards Isaiah Coleman, Vyctorius Miller, and Anthony Roy. With this influx of talent joining returning forward Robert Jennings II, OSU is poised to take a significant step forward and become a more competitive force this season.
13. Utah
With a new head coach in Alex Jensen, Utah is undergoing a major roster overhaul heading into the season. The Utes have brought in a sizable transfer class, highlighted by former Auburn wing Jahki Howard and Syracuse guard Elijah Moore. Retaining standout sophomore forward Keanu Dawes gives Jensen a promising core to build around. However, given the level of turnover and the strength of the Big 12, it may be a challenge for Utah to break into the conference’s upper tier this year.
14. UCF
With Darius Johnson out of eligibility and the rest of UCF's scholarship players entering the transfer portal, the Knights will head into next season with an entirely new roster. Head coach Johnny Dawkins and his staff have put together a solid transfer class, highlighted by Jamichael Stillwell, BJ Freeman, and Riley Kugel. Still, replacing an entire team after finishing 13th out of 16 in the Big 12 last season makes it difficult to believe UCF will take a major step forward.
15. Arizona State
A familiar presence near the bottom of the rankings, Arizona State saw nearly its entire roster depart to the transfer portal, with freshman guard Trevor Best the lone returner. Head coach Bobby Hurley turned to the portal to rebuild, bringing in a new group led by Marcus Adams Jr. from Cal State Northridge and Moe Odum from Pepperdine. Despite the additions, it's hard to envision the Sun Devils finding much success in the 2025–26 season.
16. Colorado
Colorado returns a core group of Bangot Dak, Sebastian Rancik, and Felix Kossaras, while adding a notable transfer in Barrington Hargress from UC Riverside. Despite these pieces, the Buffaloes’ roster still appears underwhelming compared to the rest of the Big 12. Head coach Tad Boyle faces depth concerns and will rely heavily on true freshman Jalin Holland to make an immediate impact. Unless the returning players show significant development, Colorado is likely to remain near the bottom of the conference standings.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.