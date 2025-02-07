500 Wins: How This One Hit Jamie Dixon Differently
TCU men's basketball defeated West Virginia 65-60 Wednesday to secure Jamie Dixon's 500th career win as a head coach.
The Frog's head coach got emotional postgame about the accomplishment in a way that may not be thought of.
Dixon's father, Jim, died exactly a year ago from Wednesday's victory over the Mountaineers.
Jim was an actor, producer, and screenwriter in Hollywood and was 86 at the time of his death.
Naturally, Jamie said that was more on his mind at the time than the accomplishment.
The former Pittsburgh coach talked about how it was cool for his family to be at the game for support, and he used to talk to his father every game day.
Regardless, 500 wins is a special accomplishment that puts Dixon in an exclusive group of coaches.
Achieving the milestone against a former rival from his time at Pittsburgh from 2003-2016 in what is known as the "Backyard Brawl" creates a full circle moment as well.
Dixon left Pittsburgh to join his alma matter TCU in 2016 and since have brought the Frogs their first NCAA Tournament win since he was a player.
TCU men's basketball is currently coming off three straight NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in program history.
Coach Dixon has lifted this program to new heights, something extra special considering he is a Horned Frog alumni himself.
This year's TCU team is coming off two straight wins entering a trip to No. 8 Iowa State Saturday.
The Frogs currently sit at 5-6 in the Big 12 and are looking to continue their good play of late to reach postseason play.
