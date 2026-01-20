No. 12 Ohio State 71, No. 9 TCU 69



This was the final score of a highly anticipated women’s college basketball game in Newark, New Jersey, which tipped off at 11 am (Central) on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on Monday, January 19.



Thankfully, for TCU (18-2, 6-1 Big 12), the nationally televised contest by FOX was just the first game of a doubleheader in the 2026 Coretta Scott King Classic, a basketball event that celebrates female empowerment in sports and the legacy of the King family. If it had been a 2026 NCAA Tournament game, as many said, the atmosphere and hype emulated, the Horned Frogs’ season would have been over.



As it is, and even though they are highly ranked for the second consecutive season, head coach Mark Campbell and his Frogs have much improving to do if, in fact, they don’t want their season to end prematurely in this season’s NCAA Tournament, which they are assured of making, absent a total collapse over the remainder of the regular season.



Against the Buckeyes, TCU was seeking its second straight 19-1 start to a season. The Horned Frogs also were seeking their fifth victory over an Associated Press Top-15 team in the last two seasons and the 17th all-time, and the 11th-ranked win in Campbell’s three-year TCU era.



The Frogs also wanted a win over Ohio State for their star point guard, graduate Olivia Miles, who grew up 60 miles from Newark, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, and was playing in her home state for the first time as a collegian.



With the loss to Ohio State (17-2, 6-1 Big 10), which won its sixth straight game, TCU’s all-time record against Big 10 opponents dropped to 5-5.



The Frogs collapsed in their first-ever game against the Buckeyes, losing a game they could and should have won. The loss could have ramifications for TCU in NCAA Tournament seedings and matchups.

How it unraveled against Ohio State

The Horned Frogs led by 10 points with 4:25 left in the second quarter and by seven with 15 seconds left in the quarter, but by just three points at the half. TCU scored only 13 points in the third quarter and led by just two points going into the fourth quarter. Ohio State took its first lead at 52-49 with 9:04 left in the game. TCU regained the lead at 66-65 with 1:25 left in the final quarter. With 1:10 to go in the game, Ohio State regained the lead, 67-66, and never relinquished it.



The loss to the Buckeyes exposed TCU’s most glaring deficiencies, which, prior to this game, the Frogs had overcome, except in an 87-77 overtime road loss to Big 12 foe Utah on January 3.

TCU Horned Frogs' guard Olivia Miles celebrates in the team's 69-59 victory over No. 10 NC State on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | TCU Athletics

There’s no debating that Miles is a superstar who soon will be playing in the WNBA, but at times, TCU’s offense depends too much on her carrying the load. This can lead to her pressing and becoming careless with her ball handling, passing, and shot selection. She can also become frustrated with the refs and, at times, be a bit of a showboat, especially during home games, when she is easily tempted to play up to the supportive crowd.



TCU needs Miles to be a smart, effective, senior leader, especially in close games and key games, such as against Ohio State. Miles needs to, and is expected to, lead the Frogs to victories in program-defining games.



The Frogs need consistent and difference-making production from other players to complement Miles. Against Ohio State, Miles scored 24 points, but 11 of those points came on free throws. She only converted 6-of-16 field goal attempts, including only 1-of-7 three pointers. Redshirt senior Taylor Digby contributed 14 points, and Clara Silva chipped in 12.



However, junior Donovyn Hunter and graduate Marta Suarez had only 8 and 2 points, respectively.



TCU needs efficient, reliable scoring from Suarez, a transfer from Cal who also played three seasons at the University of Tennessee and represented Spain at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Women's World Cup. Suarez has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games, but she has struggled mightily with her shooting, which has diminished her overall impact.



Over the last eight games, Suarez has averaged 11.6 points per game. She has shot 32.6 percent overall and 22 percent on three-pointers.



Against Ohio State, Suarez was a non-factor offensively. She shot 1-of-6 overall and 0-of-4 on three-pointers. Against Arizona, she was a non-factor offensively. She shot 2-of-8 overall and 0-of-5 on three-pointers. Against West Virginia, she was 4-of-19 overall and 1-of-6 on three-pointers. In the loss to Utah, Suarez scored 23 points but could have been even more effective offensively if she had shot better. She was 8-of-21 overall and 4-of-13 on three-pointers.



TCU needs a strong, reliable post player to emerge as a sophomore, Clara Silva’s (6-foot-7) backup. The Frogs boast the overall tallest team in Division 1 women’s basketball, but all of that height is worthless if it’s sitting on the bench, blocking the view of a few spectators.



Senior center Kennedy Basham (6-foot-7) is averaging 3.6 points per game. Freshman Clara Bielefeld (6-foot-4) is averaging 2.1 points per game. Natalie Mazurek (6-foot-2) is averaging 2.2 points per game.



Even though they have an experienced roster that is among the oldest in Division 1 women’s basketball, the Frogs continually seem to get rattled by teams that pressure and play them aggressively and physically. Granted, the Frogs are more of a finesse team than a physical team, but at least every so often, you have to respond accordingly when you are punched in the nose. You can’t always merely dance the two-step.

What this means moving forward

Despite their lofty national ranking and being tied with Baylor and Texas Tech for first place in the Big 12, this season’s Frogs seem to be a less fiery, gritty, passionate, physical team than last year’s Elite-Eight team. And Campbell still seems to be trying to learn which coaching approach works best with the team and which lineups give the Frogs the best advantage at various stages of games and in various situations. This could be even more perplexing for him if graduate Maddie Scheer’s recent injury forces her to miss multiple games or even the remainder of the season.



Eleven regular-season Big 12 games remain for the Frogs, beginning with a game against UCF in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, January 24.

Highlights of the remaining schedule include:

A February 1 game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders recently lost their first game of the season.

A February 12 game in Waco, Texas, against archrival Baylor, and then a regular-season-ending game against the Bears in Fort Worth on March 1. In winning the Big 12 regular-season title and the Big 12 tournament title last season, TCU defeated Baylor three times. The Bears will be hungry for revenge.

A game against West Virginia in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 15. TCU defeated the scrappy Mountaineers, 51-50, in Morgantown, West Virginia, on January 14.

A game against Iowa State in Fort Worth on February 22. The physical Cyclones started the season strong, but have since suffered a five-game losing streak.

The Big 12 Tournament Championship, which will be played March 4-8, in Kansas City, Missouri. These will be season-defining games. Whether the Frogs meet or exceed the accomplishments of last year’s record-setting team will depend on the leadership provided by the team’s leaders and how well Campbell helps the Horned Frogs address their deficiencies.

One wonders if they will be up to the challenge.

Suggested Stories

Powered by KillerFrogs.com