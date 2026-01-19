TCU Women's Basketball Moves Up In Latest AP Poll

Another winning week has propelled the TCU women’s basketball team further in the rankings. After coming in at No. 10 in last week’s AP poll, the Horned Frogs vaulted up to No. 9 following wins over West Virginia and Arizona, the former of which included a tantalizing buzzer-beater from Marta Suarez that electrified the college basketball world.

Like last week, TCU is one spot behind No. 8 Louisville and one spot ahead of No. 10 Iowa, which enters the top 10 for the first time in two years. The Horned Frogs received 503 voting points, just 34 fewer than Louisville did. Conversely, TCU is 40 voting points ahead of the Hawkeyes.

As has been the case for much of the past two years, the Frogs are the highest-ranked team in the Big 12. In fact, only Baylor (No. 14), Texas Tech (No. 19), and West Virginia (No. 22) are the other representatives from the conference. Oklahoma State and Utah received votes, with Iowa State — which was at one point considered a bona fide contender to win the league — falling out of the top 25 altogether.

Where Does the Rest of the Country Stack up with TCU?

After last week’s cavalcade of movement in the top 10, this iteration of the poll saw almost zero movement from the nation’s elite. UConn remains the consensus No. 1 team in the land, with South Carolina right behind at No. 2. UCLA, Texas, Vanderbilt, and LSU stayed where they are to round out the top six. Kentucky, which was ranked seventh last week, fell four spots to No. 11, giving other teams, like TCU, a chance to move up one spot.

Both the Big Ten and the SEC feature eight schools in the ranking. The Big 12 comes in third with four representatives, while the ACC has just two. The Big East and the Ivy League each have one school apiece.

What’s Next for Mark Campbell's Horned Frogs?

TCU began the week with a hard fought 71-69 defeat to No. 12 Ohio State in the Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, New Jersey. It will then travel down the East Coast to Orlando to take on UCF on Jan. 24 before coming back home to play Kansas on Jan. 29. February will begin with a tough matchup in Lubbock against No. 19 Texas Tech. A bout with Houston on Feb. 4 will follow.

