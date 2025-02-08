Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week: TCU Has Statement Opportunity vs. Iowa State
The Big 12 has a couple of underrated matchups this weekend to go along with one ranked matchup that stands out.
Here is a look at the best games of the weekend and what to expect in each one.
Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week
Iowa State vs. TCU (Saturday, 12 p.m. EST)
Iowa State aims to keep its home dominance intact as it hosts TCU in a Big 12 showdown. The Cyclones have been nearly unstoppable in Ames, boasting an 11-1 home record while holding opponents to just 41.5% shooting. Their stingy defense will be key in slowing down a TCU team fresh off a gritty 65-60 win over West Virginia.
The Horned Frogs, sitting at 5-6 in conference play, have shown they can handle close games, winning both of their contests decided by three points or fewer. However, they’ll need a more efficient offensive showing against one of the league’s top defensive teams. This is the only conference meeting between these teams this season, and the Cyclones will look to use their home-court advantage to keep pace in the Big 12 race.
No. 20 Arizona vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (Saturday, 10:30 p.m.)
A pivotal Big 12 showdown takes center stage late Saturday night as No. 13 Texas Tech travels to face No. 20 Arizona. The Wildcats have been dominant at home, sporting a 10-1 record while averaging an impressive 82.9 points per game. Their high-powered offense will be tested against a Red Raiders squad that holds opponents to just 65.1 points per contest.
Texas Tech enters with momentum, boasting a 9-2 record in conference play behind efficient shooting (48.3% from the field). The Red Raiders will need that efficiency to break through Arizona's tough defense. Both teams are battling for conference supremacy and tournament seeding, making this a high-stakes matchup.
Baylor vs. UCF (2 p.m. EST)
Baylor looks to maintain its strong home form as it welcomes UCF for a Big 12 battle. The Bears have been dominant in Waco, boasting a 10-1 home record. Their balanced attack will be tested against a UCF squad eager to bounce back after a tough loss to Cincinnati.
The Knights, 4-7 in conference play, have been strong on the glass, ranking fourth in the Big 12 in offensive rebounding. Moustapha Thiam leads the way with 2.4 offensive boards per game, an area UCF will need to exploit to keep pace. With both teams looking to improve their conference standing, this first Big 12 meeting between the two adds another layer of urgency, especially for UCF as it tries to secure a key road win.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.