Preview: TCU Men's Basketball Plays At No. 8 Iowa State Saturday
TCU (12-10, 5-6 Big 12) will play at No. 8 Iowa State (17-5, 7-4 Big 12) Saturday at 11 am CT.
The Frogs enter the game off back-to-back home wins over Colorado and West Virginia, while the Cyclones have lost three straight.
They are big underdogs entering the game, but here are the keys for the Frogs to pull out the upset.
Backcourt Ballin'
The starting backcourt of Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette have become the tone setter for TCU this season.
The two are coming off a combined 42-point performance in a win over West Virginia and lead the Frogs in scoring on the season.
The duo talked postgame about how close they feel right now and how they have grown throughout the season.
This is even more impressive considering Frankie Collins was supposed to be TCU's lead guard throughout the season, but had his year cut short due to a foot injury.
Iowa State's elite defense is headlined by guards Tamin Lipsey, Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones.
For the Frogs to have success, their backcourt will need to rise to the occasion again in a very tough matchup.
Improve the Interior
In such a tough environment, good rebounding for the Frogs will be extremely important in limiting opportunities for Iowa State.
TCU has struggled with rebounding this season, but are 7-1 this season when they do out rebound their opponent.
Since moving freshman David Punch to the power forward position, there has been improvement in this area.
Punch is one of six freshmen in the Big 12 averaging at least 5.0 (6.1) points and 4.0 (4.3) rebounds.
His front court mate and starting center, Ernest Udeh Jr., is one of nine players in the Big 12 averaging at least seven (7.0) points and seven (7.9) rebounds per game.
This duo paired with backup freshman center Malick Diallo will play a massive role in limiting Iowa State's great rebounding threats on the interior.
Three Point Threats
There is no doubt the strength of this TCU team lies on the defensive side of the ball.
Specifically, the Frogs rank third in the Big 12 and 48th nationally in 3-point defense, allowing 30.5 percent from long range.
Since TCU struggles to shoot the three well themselves, making sure Jamie Dixon's squad can play their style of game, limiting Iowa State's three pointers will be even more important on the road.
It will be tough, but riding their momentum and playing to their strengths will give the Frogs a shot to pull off the win.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: TCU vs. Iowa State
Tipoff - 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, February 8th
Television - ESPN+
- Play-By-Play: Mark Neely
Analyst: Randolph Childress
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 386
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Recommended Articles