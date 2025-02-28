Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown: Houston Stands Above the Rest
Welcome back to the Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown.
Houston has clinched at least a share of the Big 12 championship, but the rest of the conference is still fighting below them. Let's take a look at the results from Monday-Wednesday.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Monday Results:
No. 4 Houston 69, No. 10 Texas Tech 61
Houston secured at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a hard-fought 69-61 win over Texas Tech, fueled by a career-best 22 points from Milos Uzan. The Cougars avenged their lone conference loss, showing resilience against a short-handed but determined Red Raiders squad.
J’Wan Roberts added 16 points and seven boards, helping Houston pull away late. Texas Tech battled despite missing key players. The Red Raiders, playing with just six players, fed off the home crowd, which included Patrick Mahomes, but couldn’t overcome Houston’s depth and defensive intensity.
Kansas 71, Colorado 64
Hunter Dickinson delivered a dominant performance with a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds, leading Kansas to a 71-64 win over Colorado. The Jayhawks never let the Buffaloes take control, though Colorado kept things competitive despite its struggles this season.
Kansas briefly lost the lead early in the second half, but Dickinson responded with key baskets to ensure his team stayed in front. KJ Adams added 15 points, while Rylan Griffen chipped in 10. Colorado, led by Bangot Dak’s 16 points, fought hard and pulled within two late, but Kansas held firm down the stretch to secure the win.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Tuesday Results:
West Virginia 73, TCU 55
Javon Small put on a show with 23 points and 10 assists as West Virginia cruised past TCU 73-55, bouncing back from a tough loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers shot efficiently, especially in the first half, where they built a commanding 42-27 lead behind Small’s sharp shooting.
TCU struggled offensively, with Trazarien White’s 11 points being the only double-digit effort. The Horned Frogs made a late push, trimming the deficit to single digits, but West Virginia never let them gain real momentum, sealing a convincing win.
Oklahoma State 74, No. 9 Iowa State 68
Abou Ousmane powered Oklahoma State to a statement 74-68 upset over No. 9 Iowa State, dropping 25 points as the Cowboys earned their first win over a ranked team this season. Oklahoma State set the tone early, jumping out to a 12-4 lead and never letting up, taking a 40-26 advantage into halftime.
Arturo Dean’s 14 points and relentless defense, including seven steals, helped keep Iowa State at bay. The Cyclones struggled offensively, and Curtis Jones was held in check. A raucous crowd stormed the court as the Cowboys secured a win that could be a turning point in Steve Lutz’s first season.
Cincinnati 69, Baylor 67
Jizzle James led the way with 18 points as Cincinnati held off Baylor 69-67 in a crucial win for its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Bearcats built a 13-point halftime lead behind a dominant 18-2 first-half run, but Baylor clawed back in the second half.
VJ Edgecombe kept the Bears in it, but Edgecombe’s last-second attempt to tie was contested, and Cincinnati secured the rebound as time ran out. Dillon Mitchell’s late free throw miss nearly left the door open, but Aziz Bandaogo’s athletic swat sealed the victory, handing Baylor its third straight loss and dealing a blow to its tournament chances.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Wednesday Results:
No. 22 Arizona 83, Utah 66
Caleb Love caught fire from deep, hitting six threes and scoring 23 points to lead No. 22 Arizona to a dominant 83-66 win over Utah. The Utes played their first game under interim coach Josh Eilert, but the coaching change did little to spark them against a locked-in Arizona squad.
The Wildcats bounced back from a poor defensive showing against BYU by locking down Utah early, building a 14-point halftime lead behind Love’s hot shooting. Tobe Awaka added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 25 BYU 91, Arizona State 81
Richie Saunders caught fire for No. 25 BYU, dropping 26 points as the Cougars rolled past short-handed Arizona State 91-81 for their fifth straight win. BYU controlled the game early, drilling 10 threes in the first half and 17 overall, with Saunders hitting six from deep.
Arizona State, missing multiple key players, fought to stay in it and cut the deficit to single digits late, but BYU quickly responded with clutch threes. Basheer Jihad led the Sun Devils with 19 points, but with just seven available players, they couldn’t keep up with BYU’s firepower.
UCF 80, Kansas State 76
Keyshawn Hall and Darius Johnson carried UCF to a hard-fought 80-76 victory over Kansas State, helping the Knights secure their second straight win after snapping a seven-game skid. Hall poured in 26 points, while Johnson added 23, and Moustapha Thaim nearly posted a rare triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight blocks.
Kansas State made a late push after trailing by as many as 11, with Brendan Hausen’s four-point play cutting the deficit to two in the final seconds. However, Hall iced the game at the free-throw line, and Hausen’s deep three attempt to tie fell short, extending the Wildcats' losing streak to four.
