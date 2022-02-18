Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Tech Sweeps Baylor

Tech continues to show there are three teams vying for the conference title and for a one or two seed in the big dance. They hosted Baylor on Wednesday and kept their home winning streak alive. In other games, it took overtime, but Texas escaped Norman with a 2-point win. Kansas easily beat Oklahoma State. Kansas State won their fourth game out of their last five. And, TCU lost a nail-biter at home to Iowa State.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

Kansas State (14-11, 6-7) vs. West Virginia (14-11, 3-9)

Kansas State wins 78-73

West Virginia was cruising in the first half. Taz Sherman had 15 first-half points, and WVU had a 42-34 lead at the half. Kansas State rallied back in the second half. Markquis Nowell had 14 of his 21 points in the second half. Mark Smith had his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

In addition, for KSU, Nigel Pack added 13 points for the Wildcats. For WVU, Sherman ended the night leading all scorers with 23 points. Kedrian Johnson had 15 points, and Isaiah Cottrell added 13 more.

Next up: Baylor takes on the TCU Horned Frogs in Waco. The Longhorns face the red-hot Red Raiders in Austin.

#6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2) vs. Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8)

Kansas wins 76-62

It was throwback night in Lawrence as the Jayhawks were wearing jerseys similar to the 1921-22 season when they won their first national championship. Kansas had all five starters end in double figures. They pulled away late in the first and never looked back after that.

Ochai Agbaji had 20 points for Kansas. Other scorers in double digits included Christian Braun (16), David McCormack (12), Dajuan Harris Jr. (12), and Jalen Wilson (11). For the Pokes, Avery Anderson III had 15 points, and Bryce Thompson had 11.

Next up: Kansas plays at West Virginia on Saturday. Oklahoma State hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9) vs. #20 Texas (19-7, 8-5)

Texas wins 80-78 OT

Texas had a small lead at halftime, up 31-29. Oklahoma only shot 30.8% from the field in the first half, but they were helped by 11 of 13 free throws to stay in the game. Texas was once again ahead as time was running out, but Oklahoma’s Jordan Goldwire’s layup with 0:38 remaining tied the game sending it to overtime.

For Texas, Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen each had 20 points, and Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop each added 16 points. Four of the starters for the Sooners ended up in double-digits – Elijah Harkless (19), Goldwire (18), Umoja Gibson (17), and Jalen Hill (16).

Next up: Oklahoma plays at Iowa State on Saturday. Texas hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

TCU (16-7, 5-6) vs. Iowa State (17-9, 4-9)

Iowa State wins 54-51

It came down to the last possession, and TCU’s shot just wasn’t enough for the Frogs to get the win. Iowa State came into The Fort in what was a must-win game for the Frogs, and the Cyclones ended their losing streak with the win. For more details, read our recap of that game here.

Next up: TCU travels to Waco to take on Baylor on Saturday. Iowa State hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

#11 Texas Tech (20-6, 9-4) vs #7 Baylor (21-5, 9-4)

Texas Tech wins 83-73

Get out the brooms. First, Tech knocked off Baylor last month in Waco. Then the Bears traveled to Lubbock on Wednesday, and Tech continued their winning ways. Baylor was up early in this game and had a 39-32 lead at the half. Tech came out of the locker room ready to take control, which they did. Kevin Obanor scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half. He also had 13 rebounds for his double-double. Tech scored 51 points in the second half, extending their home win streak to 16 games this season.

Bryson Williams gave Tech 17 more points. Adonis Arms had 15, and Terrence Shannon had 14. For Baylor, James Akinjo was the leading scorer with 18. Adam Flagler added 14 and Matthew Mayer another 13.

Next up: Texas Tech travels to Austin to take on the Longhorns on Saturday. Baylor will be at home on Saturday to play TCU.

