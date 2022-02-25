Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Top Teams Keep Winning

This week there were six Big 12 midweek games, with TCU and West Virginia playing a make-up game, which the Frogs won on Big Monday. No upsets this week as the top four teams all won. Oklahoma State tried to beat Baylor, but the Bears pulled off the overtime thriller on Monday. Tech and Kansas both easily won their games on Tuesday. Iowa State came from 12 points back to beat West Virginia on Thursday, and Texas came from behind to beat TCU.

Here is a recap of the midweek Big 12 games:

TCU (17-9, 6-8) vs. West Virginia (14-14, 3-12)

TCU wins 77-67

TCU found itself in a must-win game if they wanted to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Frogs have a brutal schedule down the stretch. They did what they had to do and beat the Mountaineers. For a complete game recap, click here.

Next up: TCU is at home on Saturday to host Texas Tech. West Virginia hosts Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (13-14, 6-9) vs. #10 Baylor (23-5, 11-4)

Baylor wins 66-64 OT

This was a hard-fought, must-win game for Baylor going into the last week of the season. It was a slow start for both teams, with the first points not being scored by Baylor until 17:32 remaining in the first half. Oklahoma State did not score their first points until almost five minutes into the game. They rallied, though, and had a 36-29 lead at the half.

The second half was a tense back-and-forth game. OSU tied the game with less than a minute in regulation. They also got one more possession Isaac Likekele threw up a crazy shot for the win, but after review, it was determined it was a shot clock violation sending the game to overtime.

Adam Flagler came back after missing a game due to a knee injury and had a career-high 29 points for Baylor. Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor. For OSU, four of their starters ended in double digits – Bryce Thompson (15), Likekele (12), Moussa Cisse (12), and Avery Anderson III.

Next up: Oklahoma State travels to Norman on Saturday for the second edition of Basketball Bedlam. Baylor hosts Kansas on Saturday.

#9 Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4) vs. Oklahoma (14-14, 4-11)

Texas Tech wins 66-42

Texas Tech has proven that it’s tough for opposing teams to stand a chance while playing in Lubbock. Oklahoma already had that challenge then turned the ball over 21 times during its game with Tech.

“When you get easy baskets, you know you’re probably going to win a lot of games,” said Tech head coach Mark Adams after that game.

Texas Tech played 12 different players in the game. Davion Warren was the leading scorer with 16, and Bryson Williams added another 13. For the Sooners, no player got into double digits. Jalen Hill was their leading scorer with eight points.

Next up: Texas Tech travels to Fort Worth to take on TCU Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma hosts Bedlam as OSU comes to town on Saturday.

#5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2) vs. Kansas State (14-13, 6-9)

Kansas wins 102-83

When you pass a legend in scoring like Wilt Chamberlain, you know it’s a good night. That’s what happened for Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shot ahead of Chamberlain on Kansas’ all-time scorers list. Agbaji is now 26th on that list, with 1,444 points in 110 games. Chamberlain had 1,433 points in 48 games. Agbaji ended the game with 23 points.

Christian Braun had 20 points for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson added 17 more, and Mitch Lightfoot came off the bench to score 13 more. For the Wildcats, four starters and one bench player all scored in double digits, but it was not enough to beat their in-state rival – Markquis Nowell (20), Mike McGuirl (13), Nigel Pack (13), Selton Miguel (bench, 13), and Mark Smith (11).

Next up: Kansas plays at Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Iowa State (19-9, 6-9) vs. West Virginia (14-14, 3-12)

Iowa State wins 84-81

Iowa State had to fight from behind to pull this win off. They were behind by 12 points with 14 minutes left to play in the game. Izaiah Brockington had a career night, scoring 35 points in the game. Of those, 19 were scored in the last 9:40 to close the gap on West Virginia. He scored the go-ahead basket with 0:22.6 remaining. West Virginia had not one, but three chances at the end of the game to take the lead but missed on all three attempts.

In addition to Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur gave the Cyclones 17 points, and Tyrese Hunter added ten more. Two West Virginia players came off the bench to lead all scorers for the Mountaineers with 19 points apiece – Gabe Osabuohlien and Malik Curry. Starters Taz Sherman (15) and Sean McNeil (11) also scored in double digits.

Next up: Iowa State plays at Kansas State on Saturday. West Virginia hosts Texas on Saturday.

#20 Texas (20-8, 9-6) vs. TCU (17-9, 6-8)

Texas wins 75-66

Once again, TCU had a lead over a ranked team but could not close out the game. Once again, the Horned Frogs turned the ball too many times, giving their opponent a way to come from behind and win the game. For a complete recap of this game, click here.

Next up: Texas travels to Morgantown on Saturday to take on West Virginia. TCU will host Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.