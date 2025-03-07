Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18 - Penultimate Rankings Keeps Houston on Top
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, March 2. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
We have arrived at our penultimate Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings. The regular season comes to an end this weekend. After 19 conference games, Houston has won the regular season title and remains the top team in our rankings. But what about everyone else?
Texas Tech hold a slight edge over Iowa State in this week's rankings for the No. 2 spot. Arizona holds an even smaller edge over BYU for the No. 4 spot. But, one thing is certain - Colorado remains the No. 16 team, as they have all season long.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- Approximately 20 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (9) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from many of the Big 12 current schools (11); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 18 (week of March 2)
Here are our Week 18 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us it was Houston and everyone else. Teams will continue to jockey for position as the regular season winds down this weekend.
Week 18 Power Rankings Highlights
- Houston remained at No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week.
- No other team received first-place votes this week.
- Colorado remained the No. 16 team in our Power Rankings.
- Oklahoma State also received last-place votes.
- Only two teams switched places over our Week 17 rankings - Baylor jumped ahead of Kansas for the No. 6 spot
- This week, four teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: TCU (6), UCF (7), Utah (6), and West Virginia (8).
- Houston had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 3/2/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Colorado (11-18, 2-16)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Kansas 64-71; Lost at Kansas State 56-65
15. Arizona State (13-16, 4-14)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to #25 BYU 81-91; Lost at Utah 73-99
14. Oklahoma State (14-15, 6-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat #9 Iowa State; Lost at Baylor 61-71
13. UCF (15-14, 6-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 80-76; Lost at TCU 78-89
12. Kansas State (14-15, 8-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at UCF 76-80; Beat Colorado 65-56
11. Cincinnati (17-12, 7-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Baylor 69-67; Lost at #4 Houston 64-73
10. Utah (16-13, 8-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at #22 Arizona 66-83; Beat Arizona State 99-73
9. TCU (16-13, 9-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost at West Virginia 55-83; Beat UCF 89-78
8. West Virginia (17-12, 8-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat TCU 73-55; Lost at #25 BYU 56-77
7. #23 Kansas (19-10, 10-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat Colorado 71-64; Lost to #10 Texas Tech 73-78
6. Baylor (17-12, 9-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost at Cincinnati 67-69; Beat Oklahoma State 71-61
5. #25 BYU (21-8, 12-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 91-81; Beat West Virginia 77-56
4. #22 Arizona (19-10, 13-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Utah 83-66; Lost at #9 Iowa State 67-84
3. #9 Iowa State (22-7, 12-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Lost at Oklahoma State 68-74; Beat #22 Arizona 84-67
2. #10 Texas Tech (22-7, 13-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost to #4 Houston 61-69; Beat Kansas 78-73
1. #4 Houston (25-4, 17-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat #10 Texas Tech 69-61; Beat Cincinnati 73-64
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.