TCU Men's Basketball Loses Crucial Game to West Virginia
One week ago, TCU pulled off a stunning upset over ninth-ranked Texas Tech. At the time, they were winners of three straight and revived their hopes of playing in March Madness. Those hopes have dwindled following a road loss to West Virginia 73-55.
Playing on the road has been extremely difficult for Jamie Dixon's squad. They are 13-2 at home but are now 2-8 on the road. They've failed to score 60 points in half of those road games.
TCU was able to secure a 5-0 lead, but that was quickly erased by the Mountaineers thanks to an 18-0 run. The Frogs had seven first half turnovers and shot 0-7 from beyond the arc. A 7-0 run by TCU at the end of the half made it 42-27.
With eight minutes to go, the Horned Frogs rattled off a 10-0 run to make it 62-53 WVU. Jace Posey was responsible for seven of those 10 points. Unfortunately, that was all the offense they could muster, as they scored two points in the final five minutes.
The Mountaineers shot an impressive 52% from the field and 11-26 (42%) from deep. They were led by Javon Small who had 23 points and 10 assists, shooting 6-11 from three. The Horned Frogs leading scorer was Trazarian White with 11 points and four rebounds,.
TCU drops to 15-13 overall and 8-9 in conference play. They have three regular season games to go and currently sit at ninth in the Big 12 standings.
The Frogs will host UCF on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
