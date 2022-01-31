Men’s Basketball: SEC Wins the 9th Big 12/SEC Challenge

The 9th Annual Big 12/SEC Challenge started with a big win for TCU and the Big 12 with the Horned Frogs, upsetting #19 LSU. The afternoon games didn’t go so well for the Big 12, with only Iowa State winning. Alabama gave #5 Baylor their third loss of the season. In the marquee game of the day featuring the two winningest teams in college basketball history, Kentucky pulled off the upset at the Phog in Lawrence. The last two games of the day gave the Big 12 two more wins. Texas Tech easily beat Mississippi State and kept their home win streak going. Texas blew a 17-point lead to hold on for a win in Rick Barnes’ return to Austin.

It was the second straight year for the SEC to win the challenge. The all-time count in the series has the Big 12 with a slight lead, 4-3-2. The Big 12 also leads in games played 48-41.

Here is a recap of the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge:

TCU (14-4) vs. #19 LSU (16-5)

TCU wins 77-68

Frogs bounce back after the embarrassing loss by 23 points to Texas on Tuesday night. It was the second consecutive Saturday for the Frogs to defeat a ranked team. Chuck O’Bannon shot back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to help TCU build its 2nd half lead. O’Bannon and Mike Miles each had 19 points for TCU. As a team, TCU shot 49.1% from the field while outrebounding LSU 40-34.

For LSU, Tari Eason was the leading scorer with 16. The Tiger shot 36.9% from the field.

Next up: TCU travels to Oklahoma on Monday night.

Arkansas (16-5) vs. West Virginia (13-7)

Arkansas wins 77-68

It wasn’t close for the Mountaineers. Arkansas never trailed in this game, led by nine at the half, and had a 19-point lead early in the second half. West Virginia did pull within five points after a 13-0 run, but Arkansas pulled away to have a double-digit lead most of the remainder of the game.

Au’Diese Toney was the leading scorer for the Razorbacks with 19. Kedrian Johnson was the leading scorer for the Mountaineers with 18. Arkansas shot 45.1% from the field, while WVU shot 38.3%.

Next up: West Virginia travels to Waco to take on Baylor on Monday night.

#1 Auburn (20-1) vs. Oklahoma (13-8)

Auburn wins 86-68

Auburn is ranked No. 1 for the first time in its history. The win gave the Tigers their 17th consecutive win, the longest winning streak in the nation. Auburn had a 12-point halftime lead and pushed that to 14 points early in the second. Oklahoma came within three points after a four-point play by Umoja Gibson with 12:24 remaining. After that, though, it was all Auburn.

Auburn had two scorers with 20+ points. Jabari Smith had 23, and Walker Kessler had 21. Auburn shot 46.0% from the field. Jordan Goldwire was the leading scorer for the Sooners with 19 points. OU shot 38.9% from the field.

Next up: Oklahoma hosts TCU on Monday night.

#23 Iowa State (16-5) vs. Missouri (8-12)

Iowa State wins 67-50

Iowa State had to come from behind but was able to pull off the win, giving the Big 12 their second win for the day in the challenge. The Cyclones shot 58.3% in the second half (45.3% for the game) to pull away from Mizzou.

Leading scorers for Iowa State Izaiah Brockington (15) and Tyrese Hunter (14). Missouri ended up shooting 42.9% even after missing 10 of their first 11 shots in the second half. DaJuan Gordon was their leading scorer with 15 points.

Next up: Iowa State hosts Kansas on Tuesday night.

Alabama (14-7) vs. #4 Baylor (18-3)

Alabama wins 87-78

Down goes Baylor. Again. It was a close one. Bama had an early second-half 14-2 run, but Baylor was able to get within four points with under three minutes remaining. After that, J.D. Davidson scored seven of his 14 points to seal the win for the Crimson Tide.

Jahvon Quinerly was the leading scorer for Alabama with 20 points. Bama shot 59.2% from the field. Baylor shot 46.4%, and their leading scorer was Adam Flagler with16 points.

Next up: Baylor hosts West Virginia on Monday night.

Florida (13-8) vs. Oklahoma State (10-10)

Florida wins 81-72

Oklahoma State built a 16-point lead in the first half only to squander that in the second. In the first half, the Pokes had only one assist and 12 turnovers in the second half. Florida scored 15 points off those turnovers.

Tyree Appleby was the leading scorer for Florida with 21, and Isaac Likekele was the leading scorer for OSU with 14. OSU had a better shooting percentage, shooting 48.1% compared to Florida’s 40.4%.

Next up: Oklahoma State travels to Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss (11-10) vs. Kansas State (10-10)

Ole Miss wins 67-56

Ole Miss had a six-point lead at halftime, then went on a 7-0 run to start the second. Mark Smith went on a run for K-State, scoring 15 straight, but even after that, Ole Miss still had a 10-point lead. Smith would finish with his fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Eighteen of those points were scored in the second half. He was the leading scorer for the Wildcats.

Daeshun Ruffin was the leading scorer for the Rebels with 17 points. Ole Miss shot 45.1% compared to KSU’s 30.2%

Next up: Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

#5 Kansas (17-3) vs. #12 Kentucky (17-4)

Kentucky wins 80-62

This game featured the two teams with the most wins in college basketball history – Kentucky with 2,327 and Kansas with 2,323. Kentucky shot 61.8% in the first half, while Kansas only shot 39.4%. Two-time reigning Big 12 Player of the Week Ochai Agbaji was held to only three points in the first half. He and Christian Braun both ended with 13 points for the Jayhawks.

Keion Brooks scored 27 points for Kentucky, and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds). Kentucky ended with 50.8% from the field compared to Kansas with 40.7%.

Next up: Kansas plays at Iowa State on Tuesday night.

#13 Texas Tech (16-5) vs. Mississippi State (13-7)

Texas Tech wins 76-50

Texas Tech dominated on both sides of the ball, and it was never close. Tech extended their home winning streak, having not lost at home this season. Tech shot a season-high 61.7% from the field. Adonis Arms led the way with 16 points.

For MSST, they only shot 39.6% from the field. Iverson Mollinar led the way with 12 points.

Next up: Texas Tech hosts Texas on Tuesday night.

Texas (16-5) vs. #18 Tennessee (14-6)

Texas wins 52-51

This was the return of Rick Barnes to Texas, his first time back to Austin after leaving after the 2014-15 season. Texas dominated most of the game. Tennessee rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game. It took a free throw from Timmy Allen with 0:06 remaining for Texas to secure the lead.

Courtney Ramey was the leading scorer for Texas with 18 points. Zakai Zeigler was the leading scorer for Tennessee. Texas shot 54.1% from the field, while Tennessee shot 35.8%.

Next up: Texas travels to Lubbock to play Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

