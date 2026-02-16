TCU Women's Basketball Jumps Five Spots in Latest AP Poll

The AP poll had not been kind to the TCU women’s basketball team the last couple of weeks, but now everything is turning back around. Thanks to wins over Baylor and West Virginia, the Horned Frogs once again earned the approval of the voters and moved up five spots to No. 12. That must feel good for Mark Campbell’s squad.

TCU is now the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, with Baylor, which slotted in at No. 15, falling in right behind. West Virginia stayed pat at No. 19, while Texas Tech fell four spots to No. 20 after losing to Oklahoma State on Feb. 14. No other Big 12 school is ranked, though Iowa State continues to receive votes despite being 8-6 in conference play.

Where Does the Rest of the Country Stack Up with the Horned Frogs?

FORTY. IN. A. ROW. 💜@tcuwbb survives a grinder vs a Top-20 WVU team and keeps Schollmaier a nightmare for visitors. ⁦@Martasuarezzz⁩ pic.twitter.com/Jnq0gIKzmM — KillerFrogs.com (TCU On SI) (@Killer_Frogs) February 16, 2026

UConn remained the unanimous pick for the No. 1 team in the country, which is not surprising given that Geno Auriemma’s team — led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd — is 27-0. It’s hard to imagine the Huskies faltering at any point down the line, but No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 South Carolina will be right there to claim the top spot should that unlikely scenario occur.

Immediately in front of the Horned Frogs is No. 11 Oklahoma, which dropped one spot despite going 2-0 over the past week, including a win over Alabama. Right behind TCU is No. 13 Iowa. Caitlin Clark might not be a Hawkeye anymore, but the team is still rolling. It took down Washington on Feb. 11 to break a three-game losing streak, showing that it still has what it takes to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

A couple of spots ahead of TCU is No. 10 Ohio State. While the Buckeyes dropped two spots from last week’s poll, they still have the edge over the Frogs thanks to the head-to-head victory it earned Jan. 19.

The SEC led the way with 10 schools in the rankings, while the Big Ten was second with seven teams. The Big 12 had four, and the ACC had three. The Big East had just one, though since it’s the No. 1 team in the country, it probably counts for more.

What’s Next for TCU Women’s Basketball?

Just four games remain on TCU’s schedule. It will travel south to play Houston on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. CST before battling with Iowa State on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. CST at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The final two contests of the regular season will be against Cincinnati on Feb. 25 and versus No. 15 Baylor on March 1.

