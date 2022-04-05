Skip to main content
Men's Basketball: Big 12 March Madness Debrief

The best of Big 12 basketball gather 'round the video to recap the events of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Watch this satirical masterpiece!

Please Like, Subscribe, and Share! Created by Clint Foster Instagram - @theclintfoster Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

The best of Big 12 basketball gather 'round the video to recap the events of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It's good to know that none of the Big 12 teams embarrassed Kansas at the NCAA Tournament.  If it were only true the other way around, for Kansas in football and baseball. Too soon?  I guess we should let the Jayhawks have their moment.  And a big moment it was!!!  Largest come-back in the history of the tournament to win!  The Big 12 is proud of their Midwest brother.  You made us proud. Rock-Chalk, Jayhawk, KU!

