Men's Basketball: Big 12 March Madness Debrief

Please Like, Subscribe, and Share! Created by Clint Foster Instagram - @theclintfoster Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

The best of Big 12 basketball gather 'round the video to recap the events of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It's good to know that none of the Big 12 teams embarrassed Kansas at the NCAA Tournament. If it were only true the other way around, for Kansas in football and baseball. Too soon? I guess we should let the Jayhawks have their moment. And a big moment it was!!! Largest come-back in the history of the tournament to win! The Big 12 is proud of their Midwest brother. You made us proud. Rock-Chalk, Jayhawk, KU!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.