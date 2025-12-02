Harding Named to Big 12 Starting Five Following Electric Performances
TCU guard Brock Harding was named to the Big 12 Starting Five on Monday. His first conference honor comes after his electric performances at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego, CA, where he was named MVP.
The Frogs topped No. 10 Florida and Wisconsin en route to winning the invitational. Across the two games, Harding averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 3.0 steals. He dropped a season-high 19 points against the Gators and dished out 12 assists, tying his career high. After a dominant showing from Harding, he backed it up with another thriller against Wisconsin.
He scored 16 points, going 6-of-9 from the field. He knocked down a pair of three pointers in addition to his four blocks and five assists. It was a back-and-forth game against the Badgers, but the Frogs edged out a 74-63 win to take the Rady Children’s Invitational title.
The Horned Frogs were never supposed to play in the invitational, but were added after an announcement made in April. According to College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein, the Kansas Jayhawks were originally set to play in the invitational, but instead decided to participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. In just the second year of the tournament in Las Vegas, the Jayhawks had loads of success. They won all three games they played against Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Tennessee.
Back to Harding, he has been one of the Frogs’ largest offensive threats since transferring from Iowa during the offseason. He is third in scoring behind David Punch and Jayden Pierre, averaging 10 points per game, and leads the team in assists per game (6.1) and steals (3.3).
Big 12 Starting Five:
Flory Bidunga (Forward, Kansas)
Cameron Carr (Guard, Baylor)
Brock Harding (Guard, TCU)
Joshua Jefferson (Forward, Iowa State)
Moe Odum (Guard, Arizona State)
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
After a rough start to the season, Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs have certainly bounced back. They are playing like the team they expected to be before the season started and will continue to make noise all around college basketball.
TCU (5-2) will next face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) on Friday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ with the radio broadcast on 1190 AM KFXR.