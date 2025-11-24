TCU Women's Basketball Cruises Past UTRGV as Campbell Earns Win No. 100
TCU women’s basketball’s 93-57 win over UTRGV on Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena gave the team its second 6-0 start in as many seasons. It’s indicative of just how cohesive and put-together the unit is right now. This team can go far, and that’s been clear throughout the first several weeks of the campaign.
Despite how monumental that is in and of itself, it wasn’t the defining moment from the game. With the victory, Mark Campbell earned his 100th win as a head coach. It was his 61st at the helm of the Horned Frogs.
The triumph also extended TCU women’s basketball’s home winning streak to 29 games, which is a school record.
Dominant Run to Start the Game
The Horned Frogs got off to a soaring start at the beginning of the contest. The team led 18-0 after the first five and a half minutes of play.
Marta Suarez continued to be the hot hand as she started the game with two 3-pointers to make it 6-0. Clara Silva then followed that up with a three-point play the old-fashioned way before Maddie Scherr connected with a 3-pointer of her own. Silva then hit a midrange jumper, and Donovyn Hunter and Olivia Miles both made layups to make it 18-0.
It was a statement that the Frogs, even against an inferior opponent, weren’t going to play with their food and mess around.
From there, however, UTRGV was able to mount a little bit of resistance. The Vaqueros cut the deficit to six late in the second quarter after a Kayla Lorenz 3-pointer. TCU didn’t blink, though, as Miles took matters into her own hands with a 2-point jumper and a 3-pointer to extend the lead back to 11.
All in all, the quick start to the game enabled the Frogs to let their foot off the gas a little in the second quarter. Had they not been able to get out to an 18-0 lead, then perhaps this game would have been a lot closer.
Suarez and Miles Light Up the Box Score
The additions of Suarez and Miles to the roster have paid dividends and then some in the early going of the season. Against UTRGV, the duo scored a combined 46 points — 24 for Suarez and 22 for Miles — in an effort that continues to show just how fortunate TCU is that the two are residents of Funky Town.
Suarez’s scoring came mostly from beyond the arc. She was 6-of-10 from 3-point range and 9-of-16 from the field. She collected 10 rebounds and also had five assists.
Miles made her hay with her lethal midrange jumper. She was also an expert facilitator with seven assists, the most on the team in the game.
What’s Next?
The No. 10 Horned Frogs will play in the Cancun Challenge over the Thanksgiving holiday against Richmond on Nov. 27 and UAB on Nov. 28.
After that, it’s back home to Fort Worth for four more nonconference contests before Big 12 competition kicks into gear on Dec. 20 against Kansas State.