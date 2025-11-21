TCU Women's Basketball Rolls Past Tarleton State in a Dominant Way
The TCU Horned Frogs had a sluggish start to the game but quickly turned things around, never looking back as they defeated Tarleton State 80–32 Thursday night at Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs are undefeated and showing no signs of letting up, just days after their massive win over N.C. State, their first road victory of the season. It also marked their first ranked win of the year.
Despite a slow offensive start against the Texans, the Horned Frogs opened the game with elite defense. They held Tarleton State without a field goal in the first quarter, and the dominant defensive effort continued as the Texans didn’t score their first field goal until 8:22 remained in the second quarter. TCU also finished the first half with as many blocks as Tarleton had made baskets. It was an impressive performance that sent the Horned Frogs into halftime leading 34–18..
Things did not get better for Tarleton State, as TCU's defense was relentless, allowing the Texans to score only 32 points on a poor 15.5% shooting from the field. This marked Tarleton's worst scoring total this season.
TCU’s offense wasn’t particularly sharp in the first half, scoring just 16 first-quarter points on 5-for-14 shooting with four turnovers. Even Olivia Miles experienced some scoring struggles, going 1-for-4 from three in the opening period.
The Horned Frogs also struggled to take care of the basketball through the third period, committing 12 turnovers. To put this into perspective, they had just 13 total against N.C. State.
Miles and the Horned Frogs’ offense quickly got going, opening the second half on a 16–2 run. Miles scored the majority of her points after halftime, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, leading the team in assists.
Taylor Bigby and Marta Suarez were also major reasons the Frogs’ offense surged in the second half. Bigby set a season high with 18 points, going 4-for-7 from three while adding five rebounds and an assist. Suárez turned in a strong all-around performance and stepped up as a small-ball big when TCU’s centers ran into foul trouble in the second half. She led the Frogs with 20 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Though she wasn’t on from deep, she still made a significant impact in multiple areas throughout the game.
It was an all-around great performance from the Horned Frogs and a special one, as they set a new record for consecutive home victories with 28 straight wins dating back to February 2024. This broke both the men’s and women’s previous home win streaks. Coach Mark Campbell called it another great win, saying that it was particularly special because all three of his TCU teams contributed to the record.
The team and TCU fanbase also honored Olivia Miles on SLAMU Night, featuring her in their magazine.
Mark Campbell and the Horned Frogs continue to dominate and will look to stay hot as they face the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley next at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Schollmaier Arena.