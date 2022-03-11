Skip to main content
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals Rundown: Two of the Top Seeds Sent Home

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals Rundown: Two of the Top Seeds Sent Home

TCU, with an epic comeback, sends Texas home; Oklahoma holds off Baylor

© Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

TCU, with an epic comeback, sends Texas home; Oklahoma holds off Baylor

After a regular season of unexpected results and any team being able to beat any other team in Big 12 play, did you expect the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City would be any different? Thursday brought us four quarterfinals matchups with a couple of upsets included. In the first game, TCU was down by as many as 20 points and came back to beat Texas by five. Kansas was up next and easily took care of West Virginia. Oklahoma and Baylor were in a back-and-forth affair all night, with the Sooners coming away with the win. Texas Tech easily took care of Iowa State.

The semifinals are set with No. 5 seed TCU playing No. 1 seed Kansas then No. 7 seed Oklahoma faces No. 3 Texas Tech. Before the semifinals take place, here’s a recap of those four quarterfinals games:

TCU (20-11, 8-10) vs #22 Texas (21-11, 10-8)

TCU wins 65-60

It was an epic comeback for the Horned Frogs. The two teams started locked in a low-scoring defensive battle. Texas was up 20-19 with 5:48 left in the first half, then they got hot, making six 3-pointers. The Longhorns had a 40-22 lead at halftime, and the Frogs looked like they were on their way back home. But the team did not give up and flipped the switch, outscoring Texas 43-20 in the second half. For a complete recap of that game, see the KillerFrogs recap article here.

Team StatsTCUTexas

Field Goals

22/51 (43.1%)

22/54 (40.7%)

3-Pointers

5/13 938.5%)

8/22 (36.4%)

Free Throws

16/25 (64.0%)

8/14 (57.1%)

Assists

8

12

Rebounds

38

31

Offensive Rebounds

13

11

Steals

8

8

Blocks

7

2

Turnovers

13

12

West Virginia (16-17, 4-14) vs. #6 Kansas (26-6, 14-4)

Kansas wins 87-63

The Mountaineers could only muster four points in the game’s first ten minutes. Head coach Bob Huggins was frustrated and was issued two technical fouls, with the second one ejecting him from the game and watching the last 30 minutes from the locker room.

The Big 12 Player of the Year, Ochai Agabji, received his trophy before the game and then showed why he was deserving of the award. Scoring 18 points as the Jayhawks cruised to victory. Kansas had a 41-19 lead at the half and never looked back in the second half.

In addition to Agabji, Kansas had three other players score in double digits – Jalen Wilson (15), Christian Braun (11), and Mitch Lightfoot (10 off the bench). Despite the losing effort, West Virginia had two players in double digits, accounting for about half of WVU’s points – Malik Curry came off the bench to score 19, and Taz Sherman added ten more.

Team StatsWest VirginiaKansas

Field Goals

19/58 (32.8%)

33/63 (52.4%)

3-Pointers

6/14 (42.9%)

6/18 (33.3%)

Free Throws

19/26 (73.1%)

15/17 (88.2%)

Assists

8

17

Rebounds

27

48

Offensive Rebounds

12

16

Steals

10

7

Blocks

4

7

Turnovers

11

17

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oklahoma (18-14, 7-11) vs. #3 Baylor (26-6, 14-4)

Oklahoma wins 72-67

Oklahoma came into the tournament on Bubble Watch and knew they had to perform exceptionally well to get their dance card punched come Sunday. They defeated the No. 3 team in the country and the defending national champions. They very well may have earned that NCAA berth. The Sooners had a lead for the first 18 minutes of the game but gave Baylor a 33-27 halftime lead. The second half was a back-and-forth affair until Oklahoma took the lead with 11:50 remaining. They would never lose that lead, but Baylor tried, coming as close as 61-60 with 3:27 left in the game.

Four of the starters for the Sooners ended up in double digits as well as one who came off the bench – Jacob Groves (15), Umoja Gibson (14), Marvin Johnson (12, off the bench), Jordan Goldwire (10), and Jalen Hill (10). Baylor had four players who scored in double digits – James Akinjo (16), Jeremy Sochan (13 off the bench), Flo Thamba (10), and Matthew Mayer (10).

Team StatsOklahomaBaylor

Field Goals

26/51 (51.0%)

25/65 (38.5%)

3-Pointers

11/21 (52.4%)

3/22 (13.6%)

Free Throws

9/12 (75.0%)

14/16 (87.5%)

Assists

18

11

Rebounds

35

34

Offensive Rebounds

5

12

Steals

3

12

Blocks

2

5

Turnovers

16

6

Iowa State (20-12, 7-11) vs. #14 Texas Tech (24-8, 12-6)

Texas Tech wins 72-41

Texas Tech is one of those teams to look out for as the NCAA tournament gets underway next week. They are hoping to repeat their 2019 national championship game appearance and could just do that. They looked impressive in their rout of Iowa State in the final quarterfinals game.

“I told T.J. (Iowa State head coach T. J. Otzelberger) we probably couldn’t have played better than we did tonight,” said Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams when asked what he said as the coaches exchanged handshakes after the game.

Tech played 12 of their players in the game, with four of them scoring double digits – Terrence Shannon, Jr. (15), Kevin McCullar (11 off the bench), Kevin Obanor (10), and Adonis Arms (10). Arms could have three more, as it looked like he made a ¾ court throw to end the first half, but upon review, he did not beat the buzzer. No player on the Cyclones made it to double digits in scoring. 

Team StatsIowa StateTexas Tech

Field Goals

15/48 (31.3%)

28/56 (50.0%)

3-Pointers

5/25 (20.0%)

6/17 (35.3%)

Free Throws

6/10 (60.0%)

10/16 (62.5%)

Assists

11

14

Rebounds

34

40

Offensive Rebounds

4

10

Steals

6

12

Blocks

0

4

Assists

20

15

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

340976FE-CDCA-4E6F-9208-5FA5233D82FA
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Army Weekend Series Preview

By Adam Shirley3 hours ago
USATSI_16307790
Baseball

College Baseball Series To Watch: Diamonds In The Rough

By Brett Gibbons5 hours ago
USATSI_17820771
Basketball

TCU Takes Down Texas in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal

By Nicholas Howard8 hours ago
TCU Women's Tennis
More Sports

Women’s Tennis: TCU Loses Third Straight Dual

By Barry Lewis9 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) blocks the shot during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas

By Tyler Brown9 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber reacts to a play during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

Men's Basketball: Weber Out at K-State After 10 Years

By Barry LewisMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17243982
Football

5 Most Important College Football Transfers You Aren't Thinking Of

By Brett GibbonsMar 10, 2022
Mar 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington (21) and Baylor Lady Bears forward Caitlin Bickle (51) defend a shot by TCU Horned Frogs guard Lauren Heard (20) in the first half at Municipal Auditorium.
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Lauren Heard Named All-Big 12

By Tyler BrownMar 10, 2022