Men's Basketball Saturday's Key Games to Watch

In front of a red hot home crowd, Arkansas knocked off the number ranked team Auburn, 80-76, in thrilling overtime, ending the Tigers' winning streak at 19. Maybe the Auburn players' pre-game antics, of taking over the Razorback mid-court logo, gave Arkansas the extra spark they needed to pull off the upset. This was the Swine's first ranked win in 38 years!

There was more than one reason the Tigers lost to the Razorbacks. Although they outrebounded Arkansas 60-42, they failed in other areas that night. For starters, they shot 37.5 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers. They also shot badly from the free-throw line. The Tigers were outscored by 26 from the free-throw line. They missed 9 of their 17 attempts.

A back-to-back special of top-10 disappointments. SMU revitalized from 15 points behind in the last part to beat No. 6 Houston 85-83 and Oklahoma had 30 points from Omoja Gibson for the Sooners' 70-55 triumph over No. 9 Texas Tech.

Just like the Migos and Drake having their way, SMU was having its way against Houston's tough defense. The Cougars came in allowing only 56.6 points a game and a national low 36.1 field objective rate. The Mustangs went for 85 points and shot 46.4 percent.

The 3-point line got the best of Texas Tech, going 2 for 17. Gibson was 8 for 11 without help from anyone else. The Red Raiders were bulldozed by the Sooners, 45-25, in the second half.

Michigan dominated No. 3 Purdue, 82-58, in Ann Arbor. Michigan wasn't intimidated by Purdue's numbers leading up to this game. The Boilermakers led in rebound margin, but Michigan flipped the script and dominated Purdue on the glass by 10 rebounds. Purdue couldn’t shoot from deep as they were just 4 of 18 at the 3-point line, while Michigan was 12 of 21. This was a wake-up call for the Boilermakers, who haven't lost since early December in a close game with Rutgers.

Let's see if anymore upsets can happen. Here are this weekend's key games:

Saturday, February 12th

Texas A&M at #1 Auburn

11:00 AM ESPN

Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

#20 Texas at #10 Baylor

11:00 AM ESPN2

Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Arkansas at Alabama

11:00 AM SEC ESPN Network

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Oklahoma at #8 Kansas

12:00 PM CBS

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Seton Hall at #15 Villanova

12:00 PM FOX

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Memphis at #6 Houston

2:30 PM ABC

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Florida at #5 Kentucky

3:00 PM ESPN

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TCU at #9 Texas Tech

3:00 PM BIG12|ESPN+

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

#23 Murray State at Morehead State

3:00 PM ESPN+

Ellis T. Johnson Arena, Morehead, KY

#22 Saint Mary's at #2 Gonzaga

9:00 PM ESPN2

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

#12 UCLA at #21 USC

9:00 PM ESPN

Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

