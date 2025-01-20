Men’s Basketball: Frogs Stun No. 25 Baylor 74-71
The TCU Horned Frogs trailed by as many as 12 points before orchestrating a second half comeback against the No. 25 Baylor Bears at the Foster Pavilion.
It was a tight first half that saw Baylor lead by seven at the break. The Frogs trailed 39-32 after shooting 52% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. But despite the efficient shooting, TCU was sloppy.
The Frogs had 11 turnovers in the first half, which Baylor capitalized on for 16 points. Only forcing one turnover themselves, TCU gave up valuable possessions to the Bears.
But the second half was a different story.
TCU trailed by nine with just under 12 minutes. With Baylor cruising, the Frogs shifted into third gear and inspired a 20-5 run that saw TCU take a 67-61 lead with 3:21 remaining.
TCU outscored Baylor 42-32 and found immense success through Ernest Udeh Jr. and Brendan Wenzel. It was a career day for Udeh, who tallied a career-high 16 points in addition to his 15 rebounds and four blocks.
For Wenzel, he finished with a season-high 17 points, shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
Leading 71-65 with 35 seconds left to play, the Frogs lost their lead when the Bears knotted it back up with a four-point-play followed by a game-tying three. But a go-ahead three from Wenzel on the ensuing possession shot the Frogs into the lead with five seconds remaining.
Sunday was a fine day to be a Frog–especially a Frog in Waco. In addition to Udeh and Wenzel, Vasean Allette and Noah Reynolds both scored in double-figures, tallying 13 points apiece.
TCU has won the last three games in Waco and picked up their first win against an AP Top 25 team this season. Their 39th win over a top 25 team now sees the Frogs improve to 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12.
Another test looms for the Frogs as they will travel back home and begin preparing for a battle with No. 9 Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
