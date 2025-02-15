Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Arizona State Basketball Basketball
The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-10) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (13-11, 6-7) on Saturday, February 14, at 7 p.m. CT. Here are some key players on the Arizona State team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#10 BJ Freeman
Guard from Selma, North Carolina. Senior
BJ Freeman is the Sun Devils' leading scorer and has really been their go-to scoring option all season long. He is a solid scorer off the dribble and can post up smaller players in the paints. Freeman is also a solid perimeter shooter making him a constant threat. He is also a solid defender especially with smaller guards. TCU will defintely need to keep an eye on him at all times.
BJ Freeman Season Statistics
Points
13.2
Rebounds
4.0
Assists
2.7
Field Goal %z
41.5%
#21 Jayden Quaintance
Forward from Cleveland, Ohio. Freshman
True freshman Jayden Quaintance has made his mark on this team this season. He leads the team in rebounds and shot blocks and has been an excellent rim protector. The young forward is also a solid in-the-paint scorer and finishes very hard at the rim. The Frogs will need to match his physicality to have a chance of beating him in the rebounding category.
Jayden Quaintance's Season Statistics
Points
9.5
Rebounds
8.2
Assists
1.5
Field Goal %
51.8%
#1 Alston Mason
Guard from Tournai, Belgium. Senior
The senior guard leads the team in assists, is second in scoring, and has been a major piece of the Sun Devils offense. He is really good at setting up plays and leading the offense for his squad. Mason is also a solid shooter who can make teams pay if he gets hot. TCU needs to make sure he does not get his rhythm going in this matchup.
Alston Mason's Season Statistics
Points
12.4
Rebounds
2.8
Assists
3.7
Field Goal %
42.5%
