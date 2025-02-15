Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Arizona State Basketball Basketball

Key players from the Sun Devils to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Feb 12, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard BJ Freeman (10) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard BJ Freeman (10) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

13-11 (6-7 Big 12). ESPN+. 02/14/25. 2/15/25. 12-12 (3-10 Big 12). 512. 466. . 7pm CT

The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-10) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (13-11, 6-7) on Saturday, February 14, at 7 p.m. CT. Here are some key players on the Arizona State team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#10 BJ Freeman

Guard from Selma, North Carolina. Senior

BJ Freeman is the Sun Devils' leading scorer and has really been their go-to scoring option all season long. He is a solid scorer off the dribble and can post up smaller players in the paints. Freeman is also a solid perimeter shooter making him a constant threat. He is also a solid defender especially with smaller guards. TCU will defintely need to keep an eye on him at all times.

BJ Freeman Season Statistics

Points

13.2

Rebounds

4.0

Assists

2.7

Field Goal %z

41.5%

#21 Jayden Quaintance

Forward from Cleveland, Ohio. Freshman

True freshman Jayden Quaintance has made his mark on this team this season. He leads the team in rebounds and shot blocks and has been an excellent rim protector. The young forward is also a solid in-the-paint scorer and finishes very hard at the rim. The Frogs will need to match his physicality to have a chance of beating him in the rebounding category.

Jayden Quaintance's Season Statistics

Points

9.5

Rebounds

8.2

Assists

1.5

Field Goal %

51.8%

#1 Alston Mason

Guard from Tournai, Belgium. Senior

The senior guard leads the team in assists, is second in scoring, and has been a major piece of the Sun Devils offense. He is really good at setting up plays and leading the offense for his squad. Mason is also a solid shooter who can make teams pay if he gets hot. TCU needs to make sure he does not get his rhythm going in this matchup.

Alston Mason's Season Statistics

Points

12.4

Rebounds

2.8

Assists

3.7

Field Goal %

42.5%

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Basketball