Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Cincinnati Basketball Basketball

The Cincinnati Bearcats (15-11, 5-10) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (15-11, 8-7) on Saturday, February 22, at 11 A.M CT. Here are some key players on the Cincinnati team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#2 Jizzle James
Guard from Orlando, Florida. Sophomore
James has had a strong sophomore season, leading the team in both scoring and assists. He is a solid scorer, particularly effective off the dribble and with pull-up jumpers. In addition to his scoring ability, James is an excellent playmaker, showcasing great vision and distributing the ball effectively to his teammates. His quickness allows him to create separation and open looks for others. Defensively, he is a tough, physical on-ball defender, using his muscular frame to lock down opposing guards. TCU must keep a close eye on James, as he is the biggest offensive threat for Cincinnati.
Jizzle James' Season Statistics
Points
12.2
Rebounds
3.0
Assists
3.8
Field Goal %
43.8%
#23 Dillon Mitchell
Forward from Tampa, Florida. Junior
Dillon Mitchell has been a game-changing addition to Cincinnati after transferring from the University of Texas. His elite athleticism and high-energy play make him a force on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he is an efficient scorer, thriving in off-ball motion plays and attacking the rim with his speed and explosiveness. His vertical makes him a constant lob threat and a dangerous finisher in transition. Defensively, Mitchell is a great rebounder, using his physicality and energy to dominate the glass. If the Frogs don’t find a way to contain him, he could be a major problem throughout the game..
Dillon Mitchell's Season Statistics
Points
10.0
Rebounds
6.3
Assists
1.4
Field Goal %
61.4%
#41 Simas Lukosius
Guard from Kaunas, Lithuania. Senior
The senior guard stands out as one of the top shooters in the Big 12, showcasing a quick release and the ability to shoot over smaller defenders thanks to his size. His high basketball IQ and smart decision-making make him a valuable player for Cincinnati, contributing as both a scorer and a playmaker. TCU must keep an eye on him, as he poses a constant threat from beyond the arc and has the ability to shift the momentum of the game with his shooting and scoring ability
Simas Lukosius' Season Statistics
Points
11.4
Rebounds
3.1
Assists
2.3
Field Goal %
40.0%
