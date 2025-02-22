Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Cincinnati Basketball Basketball

Killer Frogs

Key players from the Bearcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (2) passes the ball around Cincinnati Bearcats' guard/forward Simas Lukošius (41) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 15, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (2) passes the ball around Cincinnati Bearcats' guard/forward Simas Lukošius (41) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 15, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bearcats (15-11, 5-10) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (15-11, 8-7) on Saturday, February 22, at 11 A.M CT. Here are some key players on the Cincinnati team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#2 Jizzle James

Guard from Orlando, Florida. Sophomore

James has had a strong sophomore season, leading the team in both scoring and assists. He is a solid scorer, particularly effective off the dribble and with pull-up jumpers. In addition to his scoring ability, James is an excellent playmaker, showcasing great vision and distributing the ball effectively to his teammates. His quickness allows him to create separation and open looks for others. Defensively, he is a tough, physical on-ball defender, using his muscular frame to lock down opposing guards. TCU must keep a close eye on James, as he is the biggest offensive threat for Cincinnati.

Jizzle James' Season Statistics

Points

12.2

Rebounds

3.0

Assists

3.8

Field Goal %

43.8%

#23 Dillon Mitchell

Forward from Tampa, Florida. Junior

Dillon Mitchell has been a game-changing addition to Cincinnati after transferring from the University of Texas. His elite athleticism and high-energy play make him a force on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he is an efficient scorer, thriving in off-ball motion plays and attacking the rim with his speed and explosiveness. His vertical makes him a constant lob threat and a dangerous finisher in transition. Defensively, Mitchell is a great rebounder, using his physicality and energy to dominate the glass. If the Frogs don’t find a way to contain him, he could be a major problem throughout the game..

Dillon Mitchell's Season Statistics

Points

10.0

Rebounds

6.3

Assists

1.4

Field Goal %

61.4%

#41 Simas Lukosius

Guard from Kaunas, Lithuania. Senior

The senior guard stands out as one of the top shooters in the Big 12, showcasing a quick release and the ability to shoot over smaller defenders thanks to his size. His high basketball IQ and smart decision-making make him a valuable player for Cincinnati, contributing as both a scorer and a playmaker. TCU must keep an eye on him, as he poses a constant threat from beyond the arc and has the ability to shift the momentum of the game with his shooting and scoring ability

Simas Lukosius' Season Statistics

Points

11.4

Rebounds

3.1

Assists

2.3

Field Goal %

40.0%

