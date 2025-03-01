Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- UCF Basketball

Key players from the Knights to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

UCF Knights guard Brandon Mahan (13) celebrates after an offensive stop in double overtime of the NCAA mens basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Fifth Third Arena in Clifton. UCF Knights defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 89-87 in double overtime. Cincinnati Bearcats Ucf Knights 151
The UCF Knights (15-13, 6-11) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (15-13, 8-9) on Saturday, February 29, at 3 P.M. CT. Here are some key players on the UCF team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#4 Keyshawn Hall

Guard from Clevland, Ohio. Junior

Keyshawn Hall has been one of the top scorers and most impactful players in the Big 12 this season. Leading UCF in both scoring and rebounding, he has been a key player to watch all year. His exceptional mobility and athleticism make him highly efficient, while his shooting, especially from deep. Hall thrives under pressure, staying composed in high-stress situations. For TCU to have a chance in this matchup, they must find a way to slow him down.

Keyshawn Hall's Season Statistics

Points

19.1

Rebounds

6.8

Assists

2.3

Field Goal %

44.8%

#3 Darius Johnson

Guard from Boyds, Maryland. Senior

In my opinion, Darius Johnson is the most dangerous player on this roster. He excels on both ends of the court, shooting the three at a high level while attacking the lane with confidence. Johnson is also a strong ball handler and has a knack for coming up with crucial steals for his team. He must be accounted for at all times, or he can quickly become a problem.

Darius Johnson's Season Statistics

Points

15.3

Rebounds

3.2

Assists

4.2

Field Goal %

42.1%

#52 Moustapha Thiam

Center from Dakar, Senegal. Freshman

The 7-foot-2 freshman has been outstanding for this squad this season. Thiam has been solid on both ends of the floor, leading the team in blocks and defending opposing big men effectively. Offensively, he is a strong scorer, especially in the paint, but he can also step out and hit a three when needed. As a true impact player, Thiam is someone TCU must keep a close eye on.or.

Moustapha Thiam's Season Statistics

Points

10.3

Rebounds

5.8

Assists

0.8

Field Goal %

50.7%

NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

