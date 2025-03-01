Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- UCF Basketball
The UCF Knights (15-13, 6-11) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (15-13, 8-9) on Saturday, February 29, at 3 P.M. CT. Here are some key players on the UCF team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#4 Keyshawn Hall
Guard from Clevland, Ohio. Junior
Keyshawn Hall has been one of the top scorers and most impactful players in the Big 12 this season. Leading UCF in both scoring and rebounding, he has been a key player to watch all year. His exceptional mobility and athleticism make him highly efficient, while his shooting, especially from deep. Hall thrives under pressure, staying composed in high-stress situations. For TCU to have a chance in this matchup, they must find a way to slow him down.
Keyshawn Hall's Season Statistics
Points
19.1
Rebounds
6.8
Assists
2.3
Field Goal %
44.8%
#3 Darius Johnson
Guard from Boyds, Maryland. Senior
In my opinion, Darius Johnson is the most dangerous player on this roster. He excels on both ends of the court, shooting the three at a high level while attacking the lane with confidence. Johnson is also a strong ball handler and has a knack for coming up with crucial steals for his team. He must be accounted for at all times, or he can quickly become a problem.
Darius Johnson's Season Statistics
Points
15.3
Rebounds
3.2
Assists
4.2
Field Goal %
42.1%
#52 Moustapha Thiam
Center from Dakar, Senegal. Freshman
The 7-foot-2 freshman has been outstanding for this squad this season. Thiam has been solid on both ends of the floor, leading the team in blocks and defending opposing big men effectively. Offensively, he is a strong scorer, especially in the paint, but he can also step out and hit a three when needed. As a true impact player, Thiam is someone TCU must keep a close eye on.or.
Moustapha Thiam's Season Statistics
Points
10.3
Rebounds
5.8
Assists
0.8
Field Goal %
50.7%
