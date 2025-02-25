Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- West Virginia Basketball
The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-9) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8) on Tuesday, February 25, at 8 P.M. CT. Here are some key players on the West Virginia team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#7 Javon Small
Guard from South Bend, Indiana. Senior
Javon Small has been the driving force for the Mountaineers this season, leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals. He is a two-way player who is a constant threat on both ends of the floor. Small is especially dangerous off the dribble but can score from anywhere, making him a matchup nightmare for any defender. The last time TCU faced West Virginia, he was the game’s biggest difference-maker. If the Horned Frogs want to come out on top, containing Small will be a top priority.
Javon Small's Season Statistics
Points
18.2
Rebounds
4.2
Assists
5.4
Field Goal %
41.9%
#13 Amani Hansberry
Forward from Silver Spring, Maryland. Sophomore
Hansberry has been a key force for the Mountaineers this season, leading the team in rebounds and providing a dominant presence in the paint. His ability to score inside, whether through strong drives or a reliable hook shot, makes him a tough matchup for any defense. On the other end of the floor, he excels as a strong defender, consistently contesting shots against players of all sizes. If TCU wants to control this game, they'll need to match his physicality and limit his impact in the paint.
Amani Hansberry's Season Statistics
Points
9.9
Rebounds
6.4
Assists
1.5
Field Goal %
43.6%
