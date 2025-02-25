Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- West Virginia Basketball

Key players from the Mountaineers to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Tuesday.

Nathan Cross

Feb 19, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sencire Harris (10) during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

469. 15-12 (8-8 Big 12). 466. 16-11 (7-9 Big 12). . 8pm CT. CBSS. 2/25/25. 2/25/25

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-9) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8) on Tuesday, February 25, at 8 P.M. CT. Here are some key players on the West Virginia team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#7 Javon Small

Guard from South Bend, Indiana. Senior

Javon Small has been the driving force for the Mountaineers this season, leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals. He is a two-way player who is a constant threat on both ends of the floor. Small is especially dangerous off the dribble but can score from anywhere, making him a matchup nightmare for any defender. The last time TCU faced West Virginia, he was the game’s biggest difference-maker. If the Horned Frogs want to come out on top, containing Small will be a top priority.

Javon Small's Season Statistics

Points

18.2

Rebounds

4.2

Assists

5.4

Field Goal %

41.9%

#13 Amani Hansberry

Forward from Silver Spring, Maryland. Sophomore

Hansberry has been a key force for the Mountaineers this season, leading the team in rebounds and providing a dominant presence in the paint. His ability to score inside, whether through strong drives or a reliable hook shot, makes him a tough matchup for any defense. On the other end of the floor, he excels as a strong defender, consistently contesting shots against players of all sizes. If TCU wants to control this game, they'll need to match his physicality and limit his impact in the paint.

Amani Hansberry's Season Statistics

Points

9.9

Rebounds

6.4

Assists

1.5

Field Goal %

43.6%

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Basketball