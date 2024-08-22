Men's Basketball: TCU Announces 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule
TCU men's basketball announced their non-conference schedule Friday for the 2024-25 season.
The major opponents are:
- Nov. 15: Michigan (away)
- Nov. 28: Santa Clara (neutral)
- Nov. 29: Colorado State/Washington (neutral)
- Dec. 5: Xavier (home)
- Dec. 8: Vanderbilt (neutral)
Head coach Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frog staff took a lot of criticism for last year's non-conference schedule as being notably weak.
TCU's best non-conference win last season was against Arizona State, who was ranked just 127th in KenPom at the end of the 2023-24 season.
In BartTorvik, a rankings system now used by the Selection Sunday committee, the Frogs ranked at 233 last year in their non-conference schedule but are now predicted to be at 165 this season.
Being in the Big 12, TCU's complete schedule will always be extremely competitive, so their non-conference does not matter as much as a team in a lesser conference.
Regardless, this improved non-conference schedule will add a bigger opportunity to build their resume for the upcoming campaign.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.