Men's Basketball: TCU Lands Transfer RJ Jones
Kansas State transfer RJ Jones announced his commitment to TCU Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard appeared in 28 games for the Wildcats in his freshman season last season. He averaged 2.4 points on 8.9 minutes per game and will have three seasons of eligibility left.
Jones gives the Frogs another ball handler who can both create his own shots and set up others. He was a great shooter in high school and can score from anywhere on the court.
The Denton, TX native was ranked as the number one player out of Texas and a top 100 prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Expect Jones to better unlock this talent these next few years with the Frogs.
Jones is the fourth transfer to come to TCU, joining guards Frankie Collins, Noah Reynolds, and Brendan Wenzel. Jamie Dixon and staff still have two scholarships left, so expect them to remain active in the portal.
Here is what the current 2024-25 depth chart looks like:
Starters
PG Frankie Collins
SG Noah Reynolds
SF Brendan Wenzel
PF Isaiah Manning
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Bench
G RJ Jones
G Jace Posey
G/F Micah Robinson
F David Punch
F/C Malick Diallo
G Ashton Simmons
G/F Tyler Lundblade
G Cole Despie
G Trey Stuart
With the influx of guards, anticipate the Frogs to target more big men coming up to fill an obvious need.
One name to keep an eye on is UNC Wilmington transfer power forward Trazarien White. White visited TCU on May 5-6 and is expected to make his decision on May 15.
Whether they land White or not, the Frogs should have more visits in Fort Worth soon to help bolster the roster.
Regardless, Jones is a great upside add for TCU and adds to an already elite transfer class for next year.
