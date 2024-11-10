Men's Basketball: Xavier Edmonds Commits To TCU
TCU men's basketball added the second commitment to their 2025 class.
Xavier Edmonds announced via his social media Sunday that he would be going to TCU.
The 6-foot-9 forward out of Salt Lake Community College is the number-one rated junior college prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
Edmonds was originally a three-star prospect out of Torrance, CA, in the 2023 class, earning offers from schools like Washington State and Nebraska before deciding to go the junior college route.
At Salt Lake Community College, Edmonds showcased his efficiency in scoring and rebounding, as well as his ability to stretch the floor from the forward position.
He took visits to schools such as Oregon and USC in September, but ultimately decided to come to Fort Worth with a visit he took in late June.
Xavier Edmonds now joins Kayden "Bugg" Edwards as the only commits so far in the 2025 class.
